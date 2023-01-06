ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

bestattractions.org

Focused Things to Do in Cumberland, Maryland

If you are looking for fun things to do in Cumberland, Maryland, you will be happy to know that there are plenty of great places to go. Not only are there many historical sites, but there are also museums, parks, and beautiful scenery to enjoy. When it comes to places...
CUMBERLAND, MD
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Harpers Ferry WV You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you on the search for the best things to do in Harpers Ferry? Go no further! We have compiled a list of the best activities in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia to ensure that whatever kind of trip you’re having, from a quick stop in or a lengthy stay, is adventurous and fun for all visitors!
HARPERS FERRY, WV
DC News Now

Growing West Virginia town promoting fitness craze

RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Ranson, right next to the Jefferson County seat of Charles Town, is promoting fitness and recreation throughout the community. The 38,000-square-foot recreation center has reopened after serving as a vaccination clinic during COVID. Mayor Duke Pierson hopes that residents will head to the county’s more than […]
RANSON, WV
Travel Maven

This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Maryland

If you want to soak in some stunning views of Maryland, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout western Maryland. The best part of this scenic ride? It includes a delicious brunch. Keep reading to learn more about the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Mountain State Spotlight

Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control

After 15 years of fighting between out-of-state developers, local leaders, and residents entrenched on both sides, a luxury resort development is finally moving forward in Harpers Ferry with the help of legislation that took power out of the town’s hands. Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Funds directed to widen I-81 in Washington County

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Traffic and congestion on I-81 have been quite the headache for drivers in the Hagerstown area. The highway runs north-south from Pennsylvania through Maryland and into West Virginia and Virginia, but drivers say motoring here is no picnic. “It is so busy here in the Hagerstown area,” said local […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
therealdeal.com

White Christmas or white supremacy? Town split over castle’s owner

For at least some residents in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, the holiday tours of the iconic Berkeley Castle are less about a white Christmas than white nationalism. Built in the 19th century, the 9,300-square-foot castle serves as headquarters to the VDare Foundation, an anti-immigration group that provides a platform to white nationalists, anti-Semites and race pseudoscientists, the Washington Post reported.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
DC News Now

Traffic backed up after tractor trailer fire on beltway

McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge

A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on MD 68

HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 5, 2023) – On behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), the Washington County Highway Department announces Maryland 68 at US 11 to Cedar Ridge Road will be closed on Saturday, January 7, 2023, and Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The closure is to remove the buildup of debris under the MD 68 bridge over the Conococheague Creek.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WTOP

W.Va. man sentenced for selling deadly fentanyl pills

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 11 years in a federal prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl pills. Gregory Allen Sirk, 48, of Martinsburg, pled guilty to deliberately selling acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills in May 2022. “Throughout the Western District of Virginia, we have seen...
MARTINSBURG, WV
wfmd.com

Fire Damages House in Washington County

No one was hurt, but fire officials say the home’s smoke alarms were not functional. House Fire, 10638 National Pike, Clear Spring, Md. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Clear Spring, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Washington County Friday morning. The...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

Recapping the blizzard of 1996

BALTIMORE — 27 years ago, a storm began to drop a heavy amount of snow over the Mid-Atlantic over a 3 day period. From when it started snowing on the afternoon hours of January 6th until the morning of January 8th, Baltimore saw 22 inches of snow with areas in Carroll county even seeing 30 inches of snow.
BALTIMORE, MD
royalexaminer.com

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

SnackBar open for business in downtown Leesburg

A new restaurant called SnackBar has opened this weekend in downtown Leesburg, featuring a menu of small plates and finger foods. SnackBar is the brainchild of Chef Curtis Allred, owner of the Delirium Cafe, also in downtown Leesburg, at 101 South King Street. We first told you about his new plans last month.
LEESBURG, VA

