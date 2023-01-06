Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bestattractions.org
Focused Things to Do in Cumberland, Maryland
If you are looking for fun things to do in Cumberland, Maryland, you will be happy to know that there are plenty of great places to go. Not only are there many historical sites, but there are also museums, parks, and beautiful scenery to enjoy. When it comes to places...
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Harpers Ferry WV You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you on the search for the best things to do in Harpers Ferry? Go no further! We have compiled a list of the best activities in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia to ensure that whatever kind of trip you’re having, from a quick stop in or a lengthy stay, is adventurous and fun for all visitors!
Growing West Virginia town promoting fitness craze
RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Ranson, right next to the Jefferson County seat of Charles Town, is promoting fitness and recreation throughout the community. The 38,000-square-foot recreation center has reopened after serving as a vaccination clinic during COVID. Mayor Duke Pierson hopes that residents will head to the county’s more than […]
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Maryland
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Maryland, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout western Maryland. The best part of this scenic ride? It includes a delicious brunch. Keep reading to learn more about the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.
Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control
After 15 years of fighting between out-of-state developers, local leaders, and residents entrenched on both sides, a luxury resort development is finally moving forward in Harpers Ferry with the help of legislation that took power out of the town’s hands. Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
Funds directed to widen I-81 in Washington County
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Traffic and congestion on I-81 have been quite the headache for drivers in the Hagerstown area. The highway runs north-south from Pennsylvania through Maryland and into West Virginia and Virginia, but drivers say motoring here is no picnic. “It is so busy here in the Hagerstown area,” said local […]
therealdeal.com
White Christmas or white supremacy? Town split over castle’s owner
For at least some residents in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, the holiday tours of the iconic Berkeley Castle are less about a white Christmas than white nationalism. Built in the 19th century, the 9,300-square-foot castle serves as headquarters to the VDare Foundation, an anti-immigration group that provides a platform to white nationalists, anti-Semites and race pseudoscientists, the Washington Post reported.
Traffic backed up after tractor trailer fire on beltway
McLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — A tractor trailer caught on fire on I-495 on Sunday afternoon, causing backups into Maryland. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Virginia State Police all responded to the outer loop of I-495 Southbound at Georgetown Pike. Traffic was routed around it onto Georgetown Pike. […]
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on MD 68
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 5, 2023) – On behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), the Washington County Highway Department announces Maryland 68 at US 11 to Cedar Ridge Road will be closed on Saturday, January 7, 2023, and Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The closure is to remove the buildup of debris under the MD 68 bridge over the Conococheague Creek.
WTOP
W.Va. man sentenced for selling deadly fentanyl pills
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 11 years in a federal prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl pills. Gregory Allen Sirk, 48, of Martinsburg, pled guilty to deliberately selling acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills in May 2022. “Throughout the Western District of Virginia, we have seen...
wfmd.com
Fire Damages House in Washington County
No one was hurt, but fire officials say the home’s smoke alarms were not functional. House Fire, 10638 National Pike, Clear Spring, Md. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Clear Spring, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Washington County Friday morning. The...
Drug Distributor From Maryland Cops To 'Expansive' Drug Trafficking Conspiracy: Feds
Federal officials say that a Maryland man has admitted to his role in a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy that spanned several states in the region and now faces a million-dollar fine.Daniel “Danny” Inoa-Rodriguez, 23, pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to possess with the intent to dist…
wmar2news
Recapping the blizzard of 1996
BALTIMORE — 27 years ago, a storm began to drop a heavy amount of snow over the Mid-Atlantic over a 3 day period. From when it started snowing on the afternoon hours of January 6th until the morning of January 8th, Baltimore saw 22 inches of snow with areas in Carroll county even seeing 30 inches of snow.
royalexaminer.com
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
theburn.com
SnackBar open for business in downtown Leesburg
A new restaurant called SnackBar has opened this weekend in downtown Leesburg, featuring a menu of small plates and finger foods. SnackBar is the brainchild of Chef Curtis Allred, owner of the Delirium Cafe, also in downtown Leesburg, at 101 South King Street. We first told you about his new plans last month.
Virginia State Police locate missing 82-year-old woman
According to police, 82-year-old Mercedes Sanchez Shu is believed to have left her home on the Pearson Drive in the Woodbridge area at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7 and last made contact with her family at around 2:46 p.m., indicating that she was lost.
Centre Daily
18-month-old was bound to chair with tape by daycare worker, Virginia police say
A daycare worker accused of taping a child to a chair was arrested in Virginia, police said. The 42-year-old daycare provider at Little Oaks Montessori Academy in Herndon was seen taping an 18-month-old child to a chair on Dec. 8, according to a Jan. 5 news release from the Fairfax County Police Department.
