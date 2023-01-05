Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WOWT
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks career fair set for February 4th
(Ashland, NE) -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will hold a career fair next month. Game and Parks says the fair will be held February 4th at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., agency representatives will be at the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge to talk about full- and part-time job openings at locations across the state. Positions range from hospitality to maintenance, conservation to business, and more at park and office locations and in our law enforcement, fish, parks and wildlife divisions. In many cases, on-the-job training and certification — such as commercial driver’s license training and CPR and lifeguard certifications — are offered for new employees.
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard
If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.
WOWT
Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
insideradio.com
50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.
Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Stars vs. Force (Sat, Jan. 7) Doug Grimes breaks a 2-2 tie with a 3rd period goal to give the Lincoln Stars a key win over Fargo. Emma Spence won the All-Around title in Nebraska's season-opening gymnastics meet.
KETV.com
Gov. Pillen marks new era of Nebraska as people gather for Governor's Ball
OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to a full house Saturday night during the Governor's Ball at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. Pillen discussed his plans as he enters office, thanked former Gov. Pete Ricketts and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to serve the state, focusing on keeping youth in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Lincoln firefighters prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue spent some time on the ice Thursday for ice rescue training, to prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios. Firefighters practiced drills that will help them save anyone that might be trapped under a frozen pond or lake as efficiently as possible.
1011now.com
Board game café celebrates one year anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln’s first board game café, Mana Games, turned a year old on Saturday. It’s a hot spot for fans of board games and coffee drinks tucked in the Creamery Building in Lincoln’s Haymarket. The café was almost to its 70 person capacity as visitors played any one of thousands of games in their library ranging from Monopoly to Dungeons and Dragons.
klkntv.com
Nebraska storms are reminder to make sure you have insurance coverage you need
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s been more than six months since large hail brought widespread damage to Seward, but some homeowners are still waiting on repairs. That’s why it’s important to have clear communication with your insurance agent about your exact needs. Mandy Cutshall and her...
cardinaltimes.org
Lincoln dance struggles to have practice time in the gym
Despite new, larger gyms, dance team members say they struggle to access practice space this year. The team feels they are not being prioritized in the way they deserve. “We’ve only had one full practice in the Lincoln gym this entire year,” said Eloise Hook, junior and dance team member.
WOWT
Monday Jan. 9 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Sarpy County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary on Monday, pulling numbers...
KETV.com
Friends, family gather to watch Omaha man's 'Wheel of Fortune' appearance
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday night in Omaha, friends and family gathered to watch Rob Daniel try his hand at "America's game." Daniel appeared on Friday night's episode of "Wheel of Fortune." The custom woodworker and his family took in the big night at Pulled BBQ in the metro. Daniel...
foodsafetynews.com
Heartland study finds spices second only to paint for the lead poisoning of children
Over the past weekend, a heartland newspaper shared with its readers the stunning conclusion of its local health department. What was disclosed was that contaminated spices were determined to be the second largest cause of lead poisoning in children in 2021 in Nebraska’s most populous county. The Douglas County...
Nebraska lawmaker responds to questions about gun bill
LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
News Channel Nebraska
'Come back soon': Friends raising money for Crete coach injured in crash
A community coming together for one of its coaches. "It means a lot and I think it means a lot to Aaron." Mitchell Homolka is one the people organizing a fundraiser for Aaron Mason. A former Doane University baseball player and now Crete’s Legion Baseball coach and Doane assistant coach,...
