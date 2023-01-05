ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Game and Parks career fair set for February 4th

(Ashland, NE) -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will hold a career fair next month. Game and Parks says the fair will be held February 4th at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., agency representatives will be at the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge to talk about full- and part-time job openings at locations across the state. Positions range from hospitality to maintenance, conservation to business, and more at park and office locations and in our law enforcement, fish, parks and wildlife divisions. In many cases, on-the-job training and certification — such as commercial driver’s license training and CPR and lifeguard certifications — are offered for new employees.
ASHLAND, NE
3 News Now

THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard

If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
insideradio.com

50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.

Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief

LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Stars vs. Force (Sat, Jan. 7) Doug Grimes breaks a 2-2 tie with a 3rd period goal to give the Lincoln Stars a key win over Fargo. Emma Spence won the All-Around title in Nebraska's season-opening gymnastics meet.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Gov. Pillen marks new era of Nebraska as people gather for Governor's Ball

OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to a full house Saturday night during the Governor's Ball at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. Pillen discussed his plans as he enters office, thanked former Gov. Pete Ricketts and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to serve the state, focusing on keeping youth in Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Board game café celebrates one year anniversary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln’s first board game café, Mana Games, turned a year old on Saturday. It’s a hot spot for fans of board games and coffee drinks tucked in the Creamery Building in Lincoln’s Haymarket. The café was almost to its 70 person capacity as visitors played any one of thousands of games in their library ranging from Monopoly to Dungeons and Dragons.
LINCOLN, NE
cardinaltimes.org

Lincoln dance struggles to have practice time in the gym

Despite new, larger gyms, dance team members say they struggle to access practice space this year. The team feels they are not being prioritized in the way they deserve. “We’ve only had one full practice in the Lincoln gym this entire year,” said Eloise Hook, junior and dance team member.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Monday Jan. 9 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Sarpy County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary on Monday, pulling numbers...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska lawmaker responds to questions about gun bill

LINCOLN — One of Nebraska’s newest lawmakers, State Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln, admits that he probably puzzled some by introducing a firearms bill in one of his first official legislative actions. Rest assured, said the Democrat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, he hasn’t changed his stance against...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

'Come back soon': Friends raising money for Crete coach injured in crash

A community coming together for one of its coaches. "It means a lot and I think it means a lot to Aaron." Mitchell Homolka is one the people organizing a fundraiser for Aaron Mason. A former Doane University baseball player and now Crete’s Legion Baseball coach and Doane assistant coach,...
CRETE, NE

