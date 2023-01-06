ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Springs, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bestattractions.org

Focused Things to Do in Cumberland, Maryland

If you are looking for fun things to do in Cumberland, Maryland, you will be happy to know that there are plenty of great places to go. Not only are there many historical sites, but there are also museums, parks, and beautiful scenery to enjoy. When it comes to places...
CUMBERLAND, MD
Travel Maven

This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Maryland

If you want to soak in some stunning views of Maryland, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout western Maryland. The best part of this scenic ride? It includes a delicious brunch. Keep reading to learn more about the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.
CUMBERLAND, MD
DC News Now

Growing West Virginia town promoting fitness craze

RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Ranson, right next to the Jefferson County seat of Charles Town, is promoting fitness and recreation throughout the community. The 38,000-square-foot recreation center has reopened after serving as a vaccination clinic during COVID. Mayor Duke Pierson hopes that residents will head to the county’s more than […]
RANSON, WV
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

There are plenty of options when it comes to things to do in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. You’ll find plenty of 19th-century buildings, museums, and exhibits that you can visit. Plus, you’ll be able to explore historic sites that were key to the abolitionist raid in 1859. There...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control

After 15 years of fighting between out-of-state developers, local leaders, and residents entrenched on both sides, a luxury resort development is finally moving forward in Harpers Ferry with the help of legislation that took power out of the town’s hands. Harpers Ferry residents fought a luxury hotel that could transform their small town. Then West Virginia lawmakers took control appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
therealdeal.com

White Christmas or white supremacy? Town split over castle’s owner

For at least some residents in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, the holiday tours of the iconic Berkeley Castle are less about a white Christmas than white nationalism. Built in the 19th century, the 9,300-square-foot castle serves as headquarters to the VDare Foundation, an anti-immigration group that provides a platform to white nationalists, anti-Semites and race pseudoscientists, the Washington Post reported.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
theburn.com

Opening day approaching for Pupatella pizza in Leesburg

Loudoun County’s first Pupatella pizza restaurant is entering the final stretch. The sign has gone up outside the location in Leesburg and we’re told the announcement of an opening date should be coming soon. The Burn broke the news back in October 2021 that the popular regional brand...
LEESBURG, VA
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
FREDERICK, MD
Transportation Today News

Maryland awards $100M grant to fund I-81 project in Washington County

Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program recently awarded the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County a $100 million grant to advance construction. “Improvements to I-81 are vital to prepare Maryland for the growth we know is coming to the logistics and supply chain network from good-paying jobs in Baltimore City at Maryland’s Port […] The post Maryland awards $100M grant to fund I-81 project in Washington County appeared first on Transportation Today.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wvpublic.org

Funding Granted For Berkeley Springs Bypass Road Completion

More funding from the state is going towards the completion of the Berkeley Springs Bypass in Morgan County. The funding was officially awarded to A.L.L. Construction Dec. 21, totaling nearly $35 million. The road’s construction is part of Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program. The bypass is designed to...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
theburn.com

SnackBar open for business in downtown Leesburg

A new restaurant called SnackBar has opened this weekend in downtown Leesburg, featuring a menu of small plates and finger foods. SnackBar is the brainchild of Chef Curtis Allred, owner of the Delirium Cafe, also in downtown Leesburg, at 101 South King Street. We first told you about his new plans last month.
LEESBURG, VA
wfmd.com

Fire Damages House in Washington County

No one was hurt, but fire officials say the home’s smoke alarms were not functional. House Fire, 10638 National Pike, Clear Spring, Md. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Clear Spring, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Washington County Friday morning. The...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on MD 68

HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 5, 2023) – On behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), the Washington County Highway Department announces Maryland 68 at US 11 to Cedar Ridge Road will be closed on Saturday, January 7, 2023, and Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The closure is to remove the buildup of debris under the MD 68 bridge over the Conococheague Creek.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 27 - Dec. 3, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Alice Heefner to Scott Ramsey, White Church Road, Greene Township, $147,000. Glenda Fry Smith Revocable Trust Agreement to Jeffrey Debo, Moonlight Drive, Greencastle and Antrim Township,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
royalexaminer.com

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

W.Va. man sentenced for selling deadly fentanyl pills

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 11 years in a federal prison for selling a fatal dose of fentanyl pills. Gregory Allen Sirk, 48, of Martinsburg, pled guilty to deliberately selling acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills in May 2022. “Throughout the Western District of Virginia, we have seen...
MARTINSBURG, WV
wfmd.com

Road Work To Begin Monday On Md. 75 Bridge Over I-70

The northbound lane will be closed during that time. Frederick, Md (KM) Repair work is expected to begin next week on the Maryland 75 (Green Valley Road) bridge over Interstate 70 in the New Market area. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the work will take place...
NEW MARKET, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy