Commercial Dispatch
John Meady
TUPELO — John L. Meady, 63, died Dec. 27, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services, with Carl Randle Sr. officiating. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Meady was...
Commercial Dispatch
Mary Boykin
Mary Boykin, 79, of Steens, MS passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Windsor Place in Columbus, MS. Visitation will be Saturday, January 7, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, from 10:00-11:00 AM. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel. The interment will be at Beersheba Cemetery in Columbus, MS, with Lowndes Funeral Home directing.
Commercial Dispatch
Lou Pennington
VERNON, Ala. — Lela Lou Pennington, 95, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Generations of Vernon. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, at Springfield Free Will Baptist Church, Vernon, Ala, with Bro. John Johnson and Dillion Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Wofford Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Salem SDA Church cuts ribbon, dedicates new sanctuary
The atmosphere was electric on Saturday evening as parishioners and guests filed into Salem Seventh Day Adventist Church’s new building, located at 219 Maple Street in Columbus, for the dedication service. The road to the new building has been a long one, with the COVID-19 pandemic rearing its head...
Commercial Dispatch
Samuel Williams
COLUMBUS — Samuel Hugh Williams, 55, died Jan. 1, 2023, at his residence. Graveside services are at 2 p.m. today, at Providence Methodist Church Cemetery, Maben, Mississippi, with Trae Miller officiating. Visitation is from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. today, at Lowndes Funeral Home. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 1-8-23
A rose to Harry Sanders, who said last week he will not seek a seventh term as Lowndes County District 1 supervisor. His tenure on the board was sporadically marked by controversy, but Sanders’ contributions to the county can not be overstated. Sanders was instrumental in structuring a method for the proceeds from the sale of the county hospital to be invested in a way that preserves the principal while using the gains on capital improvements throughout the county. The hospital trust fund stands as perhaps the most significant achievement in board history. He was also a key partner in attracting industry to the county. Those two contributions alone will benefit every citizen of Lowndes County for generations. An unintended benefit of his time on the board is the removal of a Confederate Statue from the grounds of the county courthouse. Ironically, it was reaction to incendiary comments by Sanders that finally served as the impetus for the removal of the monument to Friendship Cemetery. He served the county well, if not always perfectly.
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 1-8-23
■ Opening Reception: The Starkville Area Arts Council will host a reception from 5:30- 7 p.m. to kick off the 2023 Art in Public Places exhibits. January’s exhibit features works by Samuel Lawson. Wednesday, Jan. 11. ■ Meet the MAC: The Starkville Area Arts Council will host a “Meet...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Noxubee County girls blow out Pickens County (Ala.)
MACON — Noxubee County demolished Pickens County (Alabama) 60-13 at home Friday. Tootie Lockett had 17 points to lead the Tigers, one of three Noxubee County players in double figures. Jamaya Dancy and Kirsten Barnett added 10 points each. Noxubee County hosted West Lowndes on Saturday night and will...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes man missing since Dec. 9
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Derek Anthony Gray. According to a press release from LCSO, deputies responded to Ridge Road in Columbus on Dec. 23, at which time the family formally reported Gray missing. He was last seen on Dec. 9.
Commercial Dispatch
Thomas Wright’s big double-double leads MUW men over Toccoa Falls
Junior post player Thomas Wright had a field day — literally — as he led Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball to a 77-59 win Saturday at home over Toccoa Falls College. The 18-point margin by the Owls (7-6) over the Screaming Eagles (4-5) is the team’s largest point span in any of its wins, thus far, in 2022-23.
Commercial Dispatch
Fugitive jumps from second-story window, chased down by K9
