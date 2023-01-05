A rose to Harry Sanders, who said last week he will not seek a seventh term as Lowndes County District 1 supervisor. His tenure on the board was sporadically marked by controversy, but Sanders’ contributions to the county can not be overstated. Sanders was instrumental in structuring a method for the proceeds from the sale of the county hospital to be invested in a way that preserves the principal while using the gains on capital improvements throughout the county. The hospital trust fund stands as perhaps the most significant achievement in board history. He was also a key partner in attracting industry to the county. Those two contributions alone will benefit every citizen of Lowndes County for generations. An unintended benefit of his time on the board is the removal of a Confederate Statue from the grounds of the county courthouse. Ironically, it was reaction to incendiary comments by Sanders that finally served as the impetus for the removal of the monument to Friendship Cemetery. He served the county well, if not always perfectly.

