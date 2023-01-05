Read full article on original website
uabsports.com
A Letter to Blazer Nation From Coach Dilfer
On behalf of my wife Cass and our entire family, I am excited to be your head football coach. I want to thank Dr. Watts, Mark Ingram, and the search committee for believing in our quest for excellence and the impact this football program will continue to have in Birmingham and the surrounding communities.
uabsports.com
Meet The Staff: Offensive Coordinator Alex Mortensen
BIRMINGHAM – An integral member of Alabama's offensive staff for the last eight years, Alex Mortensen was one of Trent Dilfer's first hires in December of 2022 as UAB's offensive coordinator. "Alex has had massive success at the University of Alabama training some of the finest quarterbacks the country...
uabsports.com
MBB Falls in Overtime at FIU
MIAMI – UAB men's basketball (12-4, 3-2 C-USA) dropped its second-straight game on the road at FIU (8-7, 2-2 C-USA) in overtime, 90-87. Dashon Gittens' layup and free throw with one second remaining gave the Panthers the overtime victory. Despite a slow start from each team on the offensive...
tdalabamamag.com
How Alabama commits performed in the All-American Bowl
Multiple Alabama signees put up great performances in the 2023 All-American Bowl. Keon Keeley finished the game with 2.5 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. Keeley displayed a good motor throughout the game by consistently showing great effort when going after the opposing quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder puts pressure on opposing offensive linemen with his combination of speed and power.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football’s early enrollees arrive to campus
Alabama football’s early enrollees will move in this week and begin their journeys at the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide is expected to see 25 of its 28 2023 signees early enroll. A few of them posted to Twitter after they arrived this weekend. Each Alabama early enrollee...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
Former Auburn WR Lee Guess stepping away after 1 year as Pinson Valley’s head coach
Former Auburn wide receiver Lee Guess has stepped down as head football coach at Pinson Valley after one season. In a statement to AL.com Monday afternoon, Guess wrote that balancing the responsibilities of being a head coach at the Class 6A level with family obligations proved to be a tough hurdle.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Southern students push to save school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — We heard from alumni but now we are hearing from the students at Birmingham Southern as they are writing letters to legislators to help their private school out of a financial bind. They are very determined to keep their school’s legacy alive. Right after the holiday,...
Bham Now
Top 5 stories this week, including a $32M makeover for Bill Noble Park + a huge addition to the Birmingham skyline
Happy Monday, Birmingham! As you gear yourself up for the week, read on for some of the hottest stories you may have missed, including Interstellar Ginger Beer in Alabaster closing, Bill Noble Park’s $32M makeover and more. Bar La Fête makes Robb Report’s list of 25 most beautiful restaurants...
Multiple properties of the Trussville Entertainment District listed in potential federal indictment
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News, and Hannah Curran, Trussville Tribune TRUSSVILLE — The investigation into a possible multi-million dollar illegal sports gambling conspiracy, tax evasion and money laundering scheme could lead to the seizure of 30 properties, many across Alabama, including several that make up the Trussville Entertainment District (TED). The 114-count indictment reads like […]
thecutoffnews.com
Snapshots & Scores From Pleasant Grove vs Fairfield - Friday, January 6, 2023 @ Pleasant Grove
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
wvtm13.com
Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama
A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
Outdoor Lover? Check Out This Dream Home in Bibb County Alabama
This Bibb County Alabama property is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor lover’s estate. The home that is located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama is listed by Michelle Hyde, RealtySouth | Shelby. It’s a sprawling custom home with tons of space. Every room in this home is huge even...
uab.edu
Holloway named December Employee of the Month
The UAB Division of Student Affairs has many exceptional staff members who serve our students with professionalism, kindness, and integrity. Each month, based on a pool of nominations, the Professional Development Committee announces the Employee of the Month. The December Employee of the Month is Tiffany Holloway, an assistant director...
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition is coming to the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. According to the company's communications manager, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Alabaster. Folks will cut the ribbon on the hospital's brand-new cardiovascular unit on the second floor.
Poppa G’s Billiards to open new location in Pelham
A beloved Birmingham establishment will reopen in a new location after a large fire destroyed their previous home. WBRC reported that Poppa G’s Billiards will be opening a new location at Campus 124, a business development located at 2408 Pelham Parkway in Pelham. The city announced in its newsletter this month that Poppa G’s will be located in the southern part of the campus. Half Shell Oyster House, The Beer Hog and other businesses currently occupy the space as well.
Bham Now
55% of our respondents said they hadn’t heard of the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard—what about you?
The current talk of the town is the new Alexander Shunnarah billboard that is being installed on top of the Two North Twentieth building. According to our most recent LinkedIn poll, “What are your thoughts on the HUGE Alexander Shunnarah billboard coming to downtown Birmingham?”, most respondents said they haven’t heard about it. We believe that opinion will soon be changed. Keep reading to view the results.
wtvy.com
New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
