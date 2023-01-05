Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Mary Boykin
Mary Boykin, 79, of Steens, MS passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Windsor Place in Columbus, MS. Visitation will be Saturday, January 7, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, from 10:00-11:00 AM. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel. The interment will be at Beersheba Cemetery in Columbus, MS, with Lowndes Funeral Home directing.
Commercial Dispatch
Samuel Williams
COLUMBUS — Samuel Hugh Williams, 55, died Jan. 1, 2023, at his residence. Graveside services are at 2 p.m. today, at Providence Methodist Church Cemetery, Maben, Mississippi, with Trae Miller officiating. Visitation is from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. today, at Lowndes Funeral Home. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
John Meady
TUPELO — John L. Meady, 63, died Dec. 27, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services, with Carl Randle Sr. officiating. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Meady was...
Commercial Dispatch
Lou Pennington
VERNON, Ala. — Lela Lou Pennington, 95, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Generations of Vernon. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, at Springfield Free Will Baptist Church, Vernon, Ala, with Bro. John Johnson and Dillion Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Wofford Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
William Sullivan
William Clinton Sullivan, 94, of Columbus, MS passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at his residence. Visitation will be Monday, January 9, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Joiner officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens, Columbus, MS with Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS directing.
Commercial Dispatch
Billy Vail
STARKVILLE — Billy Grafton Vail, 88, died Jan. 6, 2023, at OCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, at Meadowview Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
George Bryan Sr., businessman, philanthropist, dies at 78
George W. Bryan Sr., a prominent businessman, real estate developer and philanthropist, died of natural causes at his home on Friday. He was 78. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday at Mossy Oak Golf Club. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m.
Commercial Dispatch
Salem SDA Church cuts ribbon, dedicates new sanctuary
The atmosphere was electric on Saturday evening as parishioners and guests filed into Salem Seventh Day Adventist Church’s new building, located at 219 Maple Street in Columbus, for the dedication service. The road to the new building has been a long one, with the COVID-19 pandemic rearing its head...
Commercial Dispatch
Drive? You’ve seen Toby Davis’ work
“I see my work all the time,” said Toby Davis. “If I went out to the parking lot at Belk and walked around, about every third car would have my stripe on it. I can just tell the ones I’ve done.”. Davis, a resident of Starkville, has...
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 1-8-23
■ Opening Reception: The Starkville Area Arts Council will host a reception from 5:30- 7 p.m. to kick off the 2023 Art in Public Places exhibits. January’s exhibit features works by Samuel Lawson. Wednesday, Jan. 11. ■ Meet the MAC: The Starkville Area Arts Council will host a “Meet...
Commercial Dispatch
Southern Gardening: A season for everything
I usually write the Southern Gardening column about how the different seasons change the look of our landscapes and gardens, what seasonal plants look great and when it’s time to transition with new plants for the next season. Just like in the garden, a career has a season for...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes man missing since Dec. 9
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Derek Anthony Gray. According to a press release from LCSO, deputies responded to Ridge Road in Columbus on Dec. 23, at which time the family formally reported Gray missing. He was last seen on Dec. 9.
Commercial Dispatch
Community Chorus announces audition date
The Community Chorus, the vocal component of the Starkville/MSU Symphony Association, will hold auditions for the Spring 2023 concert season on Monday. The auditions will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church on Hospital Road in Starkville from 6:30 till 8 p.m. Newcomers are asked to come for a brief ten-minute...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Noxubee County girls blow out Pickens County (Ala.)
MACON — Noxubee County demolished Pickens County (Alabama) 60-13 at home Friday. Tootie Lockett had 17 points to lead the Tigers, one of three Noxubee County players in double figures. Jamaya Dancy and Kirsten Barnett added 10 points each. Noxubee County hosted West Lowndes on Saturday night and will...
Commercial Dispatch
Thomas Wright’s big double-double leads MUW men over Toccoa Falls
Junior post player Thomas Wright had a field day — literally — as he led Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball to a 77-59 win Saturday at home over Toccoa Falls College. The 18-point margin by the Owls (7-6) over the Screaming Eagles (4-5) is the team’s largest point span in any of its wins, thus far, in 2022-23.
Commercial Dispatch
Fugitive jumps from second-story window, chased down by K9
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State signee Isaac Smith named Gatorade player of the year
Mississippi State signee Isaac Smith of Itawamba Agricultural High School has been selected as the 2022 Gatorade Mississippi Football Player of the Year. It’s the latest of several big honors for the senior safety and running back. He was named Mr. Football as the state’s best player in Class 4A, and he was named the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Two-Way Player of the Year for the second straight season.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State’s Sam Purcell sees Dawn Staley, South Carolina as the standard ahead of renewed rivalry
STARKVILLE — For five years, Mississippi State versus South Carolina was the matchup that determined the winner of the Southeastern Conference — and, one year, determined the national championship. In the time since then, Dawn Staley’s program has only gotten stronger. The reigning national champion Gamecocks (15-0,...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog bullets: Mississippi State men have confidence back ahead of week on the road
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State coach Chris Jans had a two-word message for forward Will McNair Jr. after the Bulldogs sealed a win over Ole Miss on Saturday. It was just one game — and a rather ugly one — but MSU has its confidence back after getting back in the win column.
Commercial Dispatch
Upset bid comes up short as Mississippi State women’s basketball falls to No. 1 South Carolina
STARKVILLE — The final score on the JumboTron of Humphrey Coliseum read South Carolina 58, Mississippi State 51. However, the nearly 6,000 fans who showed up reacted differently to what was a tough loss. As fans left The Hump, an ovation overcame the Bulldog faithful, a show of appreciation...
