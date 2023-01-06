Read full article on original website
Related
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Vigil planned for teacher who police say was shot by student
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Authorities plan to offer updates Monday on the shooting of a Virginia elementary school teacher by a 6-year-old student, and the community will later hold a candlelight vigil. The Newport News police department said that the police chief, mayor and school superintendent will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the shooting that happened on Friday. A vigil is planned at 6:30 p.m. for the wounded teacher, Abby Zwerner. Police Chief Steve Drew has said the boy shot and wounded Zwerner with a handgun in a first-grade classroom on Friday. Shortly after the shooting, police said Zwerner had life-threatening injuries, but she has improved and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital. The boy was later taken into police custody. Drew said the shooting was not accidental and was part of an altercation. No students were injured.
NYC man stabbed to death on the street during argument over $10: cops
A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn street during an argument over $10, police sources said Monday. Daniel Ryan was found lying on the sidewalk in front of a residential building on Manhattan Avenue, near Varet Street, in Williamsburg just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 3 with stab wounds to his neck and torso, according to police. He died at NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst three days later, cops said. Sources say Ryan was arguing with his attacker over $10 when he was stabbed. No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.
Replica bullets from a fashion accessory prompt soft lockdown at suburban high school
Suspected bullets were found a hallway, officials said, prompting the lockdown and an investigation. Soon, it was determined that the items were from a student’s apparel – specifically, “a fashion belt with bullet replicas,” school officials said.
Comments / 0