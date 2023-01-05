Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Leading restaurant chain opens new location in New MexicoKristen WaltersBernalillo, NM
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetratorsPhilosophy BloggerAlbuquerque, NM
Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the RoadAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Santa Fe film office offering free training opportunity
Applicants must be 18 or older and live in the county.
Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused in the attack and shooting of New Mexico State University men’s basketball player Mike Peake faced a judge Monday. Another suspect in the case has had his charges reduced. Related Coverage Monday, Eli’sha Upshaw was arraigned on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence. Investigators believe […]
KOAT 7
Former KOAT news director and New Mexico television pioneer dies at 80
Former KOAT News Director and New Mexico broadcasting pioneer, Jim Riordan, died at his Albuquerque home on Wednesday. Jim was KOAT’s News Director in the 1970s and the 1980s, pioneering many firsts in New Mexico broadcasting history. Jim assembled New Mexico’s first team of co-anchors with Johnny Morris and Mary Lynn Roper, alongside weatherman Howard Morgan and sports anchor Jim Boggio. The team was later inducted into the New Mexico Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2005.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
Park remembering Washington Middle School shooting victim gains support
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He was a middle school student killed during an act of bravery. Now, the city of Albuquerque is honoring the Washington Middle School student. In the fall of 2021, 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove was shot and killed at Washington Middle School. Police say he was standing up to fellow classmate, Juan Saucedo […]
104.1 WIKY
Suspect arrested in shootings at New Mexico officials’ homes
(Reuters) – Police in New Mexico on Monday said they had arrested a suspect in connection with shootings at the homes and offices of six elected Democratic officials. Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina said a firearm had also been retrieved in connection with the attacks that began in early December.
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
KOAT 7
New Mexico public schools see decline in student enrollment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Student enrollment numbers continue to drop statewide. Amanda Aragon with New Mexico Kids Can — a nonprofit group aiming to improve education said parents want what's best for their children. "Every family in the state of New Mexico would agree that none of our children...
gamblingnews.com
Future of Horse Racing in New Mexico on Regulator’s Agenda
The meeting was held on Thursday and included breeders, parties representing the regulator, lawmakers and other stakeholders involved in horse racing. As reported by the Associated Press, the government body responsible for pari-mutuel horseracing, the New Mexico Racing Commission, held the meeting in Albuquerque. At the meeting, the regulator acknowledged that the horse racing industry has a significant economic impact on the state. According to the Commission, there are many stakeholders involved in the sector from breeders and licensed tracks to families making a living and fans.
Previously-vandalized Santa Fe restaurant is open for business again
“Seeing all of the pictures of what had happened was so tragic."
Shooting near University of New Mexico injures two juveniles
More information will be added to this article as it is released.
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event
[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
406mtsports.com
'Living in fear' finally pushed Billings' Brooke Berry to leave New Mexico for Montana State
BILLINGS — The first gunshots Brooke Berry says she ever heard in her life sent her and her roommates scurrying back to their apartment, where they fell to the floor hoping to get out of harm’s way. Berry’s life was disrupted — changed, even, she says — just...
KRQE News 13
Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say
Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say

State representative proposes bill for better treatment of background artists working on New Mexico movie sets, especially when it comes to getting paid.
KRQE News 13
Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide
Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide

Alamogordo Police Department launches new unit.

Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act seeking final public comment.

Santa Fe center hands out food, household items for first 2023 distribution event.

Bureau of Land Management seeks public comment.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
Man accused of strangling woman, barricading himself in apartment in Santa Fe
The suspect was a 27-year-old man.
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
