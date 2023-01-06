Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Minimum wage increases in Virginia with start of new year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the start of the new year, the minimum wage across Virginia increased from $11/hour to $12/hour. The raise is tied into a 2020 law passed under Former Governor Ralph Northam. NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman says there are always two sides to the coin when...
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
WSET
Delegate files bill to bar January 6 insurrectionists from public office in Virginia
(WSET) — On the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, one Virginia delegate filed a bill that would bar anyone convicted of participating in the January 6 insurrection from serving in a position of public trust within the Commonwealth of Virginia. I fought to...
WDBJ7.com
Two years later: A look at southwest Virginia’s January 6 cases
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On January 6, 2021, a mob breached the Capitol building Washington D.C. while Congress was certifying the official presidential election results. Since then, six people from southwest Virginia have been arrested for their role in the riot, some tried and convicted. They are among the more than 950 people arrested for their alleged participation.
texasbreaking.com
$1 Billion in Tax Relief for Business Proposed by Governor Youngkin: Majority does not agree – Here’s Why
Governor Youngkin has many proposals and projects upcoming. One of his proposals is $ 1 billion in tax relief and more than $2.6 billion to be used as an investment into other enterprises. The Governor is hopeful that his plan to reduce the business taxes, encourage workers and create a...
Washington Examiner
Family affair: West Virginia governor's race pits familiar names against each other
MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — West Virginia voters in 2024 will see some familiar names on ballots. Several of them, in fact. The state's governorship is now open because term limits are forcing Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to retire, and the race to replace him has one clan squaring off against another.
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
NBC 29 News
Roanoke Police receive funding designed to help keep city safe
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Chief Sam Roman says 2022 was the third-highest homicide rate in the city’s history. But the department just received funding that could help keep you and your family safe. Officials say there were 68 shootings in 2022. Only 18 were closed by...
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
Nation’s largest fuel pipeline shut down after fuel leak
NORFOLK, Va. — A diesel fuel leak in Virginia shut down part of the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, which supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, but it is expected to restart Saturday, the company said. The spill was discovered Tuesday. And while this particular line is shut down, the […]
Appalachian Power omitted important information from customers in October
Electric bills are a concern for local residentsPhoto byFré SonneveldonUnsplash. Appalachian Powerannounced in October that the average customer using about 1000 kilowatts of electricity monthly would see their bill increase by around $20.00. The utility stressed that they would not receive any of the money as it was going for the cost of fuel for electricity. A few weeks later AP announced an additional average increase of $30.00 a month and this time they acknowledged that they would benefit from the rate hike.
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin vows to probe 'heinous cover-ups' at state schools: 'I'm not going away'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Tuesday to break down two key school scandals that have riddled The Old Dominion State.
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
Egg prices skyrocket, largely attributed to avian flu outbreaks across the country
If it feels like the price of your morning omelet has gradually increased since last year, you're not imagining things. The prices of eggs in Central Virginia — as well as the rest of the country — have been on the incline.
NBC12
Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man accused of crashing into a school bus last month has been arrested after another crash on Wednesday night. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cathedral Lane and Mile Road just before 9 p.m. Jan. 5.
Onward State
Penn State Football Signee Tony Rojas Named Virginia Gatorade Player Of The Year
Penn State football Class of 2023 signee Tony Rojas has been named the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year. The linebacker totaled 72 tackles, 14 for a loss, and 13 sacks during the 2022 season. Additionally, he rushed for 2,239 yards and 35 touchdowns on the other side of the ball, despite being recruited as a linebacker by Penn State.
Three people arrested, charged in connection with Mercer Mall parking lot homicide
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Arrests are made in the November 2022 death of a Mercer County man. According to Chief Alan Christian of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Landon Cartwright, Elijah Terry, and Raheem Reed were arrested by detectives with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. They are charged with Accessory After the Fact wit: Homicide in […]
