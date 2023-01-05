Read full article on original website
Report: WWE Keeping More Vince McMahon Secrets Away From The Public
WWE is reportedly keeping some Vince McMahon secrets out of the public eye now that he is back with the company. McMahon returned to WWE’s board of directors yesterday after retiring as CEO and Chairman of the board in July 2022. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed...
Ric Flair Talks Charlotte Flair’s Return – Where She Has Been
Ric Flair is delighted to see his daughter Charlotte back on top of WWE’s women’s division after spending much of 2022 away from the ring. On the final SmackDown of 2022, Flair returned and dethroned Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Speaking on “After...
El Hijo Del Vikingo Possibly Injured At Battle Of Los Angeles
The immediate future of El Hijo Del Vikingo is uncertain after the 25-year-old wrestler suffered a possible injury at the Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Vikingo has worked full-time for AAA since 2017 and is in his first reign as AAA Mega Champion, winning the vacant title in December 2021.
MJF Declares His Love For All Companies Rumored To Buy WWE
AEW World Champion MJF has shared his thoughts on the possibility of WWE being purchased by declaring his love for rumored buyers. This week, Vince McMahon returned to WWE to oversee a potential purchase of WWE and has been appointed to the Board of Directors. On Twitter, MJF declared his...
Becky Lynch Set To Return To ‘Young Rock’
Becky Lynch will once again be appearing on NBC’s Young Rock. Lynch, who first played 1980s pop star Cyndi Lauper on the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sitcom’s season three premiere in November, is set to reprise her role on an upcoming episode. The WWE Superstar made...
Cody Deaner: Kevin Nash “Put Him At Ease” When They Worked Together
Cody Deaner spoke recently with Fightful about what it was like to share a ring with Kevin Nash, and how the big man helped calm his nerves. Working alongside the former Diesel for Border City Wrestling, Deaner commented on Nash’s demeanor and how it helped him:. “The first time...
Video: Steve Austin Is In Great Shape Amidst WWE WrestleMania Rumors
Steve Austin returned to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported here on...
Taz Comments On The Great Muta, Kevin Sullivan, Jamie Hayter, More
In a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, AEW announcer Taz touched on a variety of subjects, including being an original, his dream opponent, and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter’s recent title defense against Hikaru Shida. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On...
Matt Hardy Says John Cena Was A Huge Fan Of His ‘Broken’ Gimmick
16-time World Champion and future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena is a huge fan of “Broken” Matt Hardy. On the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Hardy revealed that The Champ was in absolute admiration of the ‘Broken’ gimmick after watching an advance copy of ‘The Final Deletion’ through Chris Jericho. He said,
Ricky Starks Feared His Career Was Over Following Neck Fracture In 2021
During a match with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page on AEW Dynamite in April 2021, Ricky Starks suffered a fractured neck by landing on the back of his head while attempting to land on his feet from a German suplex. The doctors had informed The Absolute that he was close to being paralyzed and that he could lose it all.
Producers For Last Night’s SmackDown Revealed, Notes From Backstage
Fightful Select has details about the producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown. You can see the details for each match/segment below:. Jason Jordan produced the opening Bloodline and Kevin Owens segment. James Gibson (Jamie Noble) produced Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar. Shawn Daivari produced the Liv Morgan and...
Bully Ray Says Jimmy Snuka Inspired Him To Be A Wrestler
Bully Ray will challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact Wrestling World Championship in a Full Metal Mayhem Match at the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. While speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBing, Ray revealed that it was one of Jimmy Snuka’s most legendary matches in...
Vince Russo Discusses Bobby Lashley & Hurt Business Reunion
On the latest episode of his “Writing With Russo” podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo weighed in on a potential Hurt Business reunion. He heavily criticized Bobby Lashley’s direction in WWE lately. Russo also didn’t mince words when talking about Head of Creative Triple H.
Bayley Says She’s Waiting To Face WWE NXT’s Toxic Attraction
Bayley and Damage CTRL may have their hands full at the moment with Becky Lynch, but the Role Model is ready to take on NXT’s Toxic Attraction. The NXT duo consists of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne following Mandy Rose’s release from WWE last month due to the content on her website.
The Acclaimed Retain Titles At AEW BOTB V, Reference Vince McMahon
The Acclaimed retained their AEW Tag Team Championships at last night’s Battle of the Belts show, turning back the challenge of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Max Caster even dropped in a reference to Vince McMahon during his rap on the way to the ring. Last night’s match was...
AEW News: Darby Turns 30, Saraya Appearing On Hey! EW, More
A few news bits to pass along from AEW today. Current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin celebrated his 30th birthday. You can see AEW’s post for him below:. Saraya will be RJ City’s guest on Hey! (EW) tomorrow. A preview clip of her appearance can be seen below:
Dutch Mantell Discusses Sami Zayn & His Storyline With The Bloodline
On the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell opened up about Sami Zayn and his ongoing storyline with The Bloodline. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sami Zayn’s connection with the WWE Universe: “He has what every great wrestler has to have....
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (1/9/23)
WWE NXT (1/11/22) WWE Main Event (12/29/22) Friday Night SmackDown (12/16/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Opponents For The Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin
Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed the opponents for The Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin at The Great Muta’s Final Bye-Bye event on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan-favorite wrestlers. This will be Keiji Mutoh’s final match as The Great Muta.
Ric Flair Recalls Learning He’d Win The 1992 Royal Rumble
The idea of becoming world champion wasn’t on Ric Flair’s mind when he learned that he would be winning the 1992 Royal Rumble match in Albany, New York. Flair’s one-and-only Rumble match victory saw him capture the WWF Championship, which had been vacated following a controversial title change featuring Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker in November 1991.
