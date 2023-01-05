Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Talks Charlotte Flair’s Return – Where She Has Been
Ric Flair is delighted to see his daughter Charlotte back on top of WWE’s women’s division after spending much of 2022 away from the ring. On the final SmackDown of 2022, Flair returned and dethroned Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Speaking on “After...
Results From WWE Live Event In Jackson, MS: Eight-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Jackson, MS. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci). Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler. Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin. NXT Tag Team Champions...
Ric Flair Recalls Learning He’d Win The 1992 Royal Rumble
The idea of becoming world champion wasn’t on Ric Flair’s mind when he learned that he would be winning the 1992 Royal Rumble match in Albany, New York. Flair’s one-and-only Rumble match victory saw him capture the WWF Championship, which had been vacated following a controversial title change featuring Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker in November 1991.
Bruce Prichard Names Ex-WWE Superstars Who Won’t Go In The Hall Of Fame
Don’t expect to see the career of Shane Douglas celebrated with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with Andre the Giant being the only inductee that year. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard fielded names suggested by...
Video: Steve Austin Is In Great Shape Amidst WWE WrestleMania Rumors
Steve Austin returned to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported here on...
Bryan Danielson Comments On Stomping Out Darius Martin On Rampage
On last night’s live episode of AEW Rampage, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson defeated Top Flight in tag team action. The Blackpool Combat Club veteran Danielson submitted Darius Martin with a Regal Stretch. A well-known spot in Danielson’s matches are when he stomps on an opponent before putting them...
The Acclaimed Retain Titles At AEW BOTB V, Reference Vince McMahon
The Acclaimed retained their AEW Tag Team Championships at last night’s Battle of the Belts show, turning back the challenge of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Max Caster even dropped in a reference to Vince McMahon during his rap on the way to the ring. Last night’s match was...
Producers For Last Night’s SmackDown Revealed, Notes From Backstage
Fightful Select has details about the producers for last night’s episode of SmackDown. You can see the details for each match/segment below:. Jason Jordan produced the opening Bloodline and Kevin Owens segment. James Gibson (Jamie Noble) produced Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar. Shawn Daivari produced the Liv Morgan and...
WWE Superstar Is Reportedly ‘Banged Up’
WWE has been protecting Xavier Woods as of late and that’s because he’s not 100% cleared yet. Pwinsider is reporting that Woods is banged up, which is why The New Day haven’t been seen more inside the ring. The report notes,. “The expectation internally is that he...
WWE Have Expressed Interest In Another Top NJPW Star
A new report suggests that WWE might have interest in another top New Japan star. According to the report, Fightful have learned that Tama Tonga is once again a target for WWE. Interest in Tonga isn’t new – WWE offered him a deal seven years ago. Tama turned down the offer to team with his brother Tanga Loa in NJPW. The two have remained with Takami Ohbari’s promotion, even as their Bullet Club stablemates jumped ship for other promotions.
Dutch Mantell Discusses Sami Zayn & His Storyline With The Bloodline
On the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell opened up about Sami Zayn and his ongoing storyline with The Bloodline. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Sami Zayn’s connection with the WWE Universe: “He has what every great wrestler has to have....
Bully Ray Says Jimmy Snuka Inspired Him To Be A Wrestler
Bully Ray will challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact Wrestling World Championship in a Full Metal Mayhem Match at the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. While speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBing, Ray revealed that it was one of Jimmy Snuka’s most legendary matches in...
NJPW Strong Results: New NEVER Openweight #1 Contender
We have some results and video highlights from last night’s NJPW Strong television tapings. New Japan aired the latest episode of their NJPW Strong Nemesis last night, though the episode was taped on December 11th at The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA. Results and highlights are below:. El Phantasmo...
Matt Hardy Says John Cena Was A Huge Fan Of His ‘Broken’ Gimmick
16-time World Champion and future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena is a huge fan of “Broken” Matt Hardy. On the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Hardy revealed that The Champ was in absolute admiration of the ‘Broken’ gimmick after watching an advance copy of ‘The Final Deletion’ through Chris Jericho. He said,
Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Opponents For The Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin
Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed the opponents for The Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin at The Great Muta’s Final Bye-Bye event on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan-favorite wrestlers. This will be Keiji Mutoh’s final match as The Great Muta.
Nina Samuels Claims Mandy Rose Will Be “Fine” Post-WWE Release
On December 14, 2022, WWE released Mandy Rose from her contract due to some risque content she was posting on her FanTime page. Within a week of her release, Mandy earned $500,000 from her FanTime subscriptions and finished 2022 as a self-made millionaire. In an interview with The Ten Count,...
Bayley Says She’s Waiting To Face WWE NXT’s Toxic Attraction
Bayley and Damage CTRL may have their hands full at the moment with Becky Lynch, but the Role Model is ready to take on NXT’s Toxic Attraction. The NXT duo consists of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne following Mandy Rose’s release from WWE last month due to the content on her website.
Taz Comments On The Great Muta, Kevin Sullivan, Jamie Hayter, More
In a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, AEW announcer Taz touched on a variety of subjects, including being an original, his dream opponent, and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter’s recent title defense against Hikaru Shida. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On...
AEW News: Darby Turns 30, Saraya Appearing On Hey! EW, More
A few news bits to pass along from AEW today. Current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin celebrated his 30th birthday. You can see AEW’s post for him below:. Saraya will be RJ City’s guest on Hey! (EW) tomorrow. A preview clip of her appearance can be seen below:
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For January 9, 2023
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for January 9, 2023!. Kevin Owens opens up the show, looking to address Roman Reigns, but he’s quickly interrupted by JBL. JBL takes shots at Alabama, before telling Owens that nobody actually believes that he can beat Reigns. He follows this up by introducing the only man to have a pinfall victory over Reigns – Baron Corbin.
