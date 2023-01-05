A new report suggests that WWE might have interest in another top New Japan star. According to the report, Fightful have learned that Tama Tonga is once again a target for WWE. Interest in Tonga isn’t new – WWE offered him a deal seven years ago. Tama turned down the offer to team with his brother Tanga Loa in NJPW. The two have remained with Takami Ohbari’s promotion, even as their Bullet Club stablemates jumped ship for other promotions.

2 DAYS AGO