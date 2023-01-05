Broadway is coming together for one night only to share a story that spans decades. Tony winner Judy Kaye, Funny Girl star Julie Benko, Dear Evan Hansen alums Andrew Barth Feldman, Nathan Levy, and Zachary Noah Pisner, and more will take part in a concert presentation of Rutka later this month. Selections will be performed January 23 at 3 and 6 PM in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO