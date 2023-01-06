Read full article on original website
Coggins nets 40 in Suffield win
Mike Coggins has provided plenty of strong offensive performances during his career with the Suffield High boys basketball team. The junior added another to the list Friday night, scoring a game-high 40 points as the Wildcats topped Bolton 64-51 in a NCCC game at Suffield. It’s the third straight win...
Division I high school basketball recruits among 910Preps Athlete of the Week nominees
It’s time to vote for the 910Preps Athlete of the Week. Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled by information provided to the Fayetteville Observer by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails, MaxPreps or mentioning @RoddBaxley in game results and highlights posted to Twitter. ...
WRGB
Niskayuna and CBA Boys' Basketball Both Cruise to Victories
Albany, NY (WRGB) — This Friday Night, we had a ton of High School Hoops happening around the Capital Region. Let's dive into a couple of games that we covered tonight. The CBA Boys team took on Bethlehem Central at CBA Albany. It was a back and forth game...
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley Girls Battle Past Monson
CHESHIRE, Mass — In a low-scoring, defensive-oriented game with several turnovers, blocks and jump balls, the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team held on to its lead at home to beat Monson, 43-35. Ashlyn Lesure let the Hurricanes with 13 points with six made free throws, while Taylor Garabedian had 10. Maryn Cappiello, Gabby Billetz and Emma Meczywor each had five.
Underclassmen duo has Whitman-Hanson boys basketball excited about the future (and now)
WHITMAN-HANSON — For opponents, there’s a scary duo on the Whitman-Hanson High boys basketball team. And both are underclassmen. Their names are freshman Isiah Bean-Brittian and sophomore Ryan Baker. “I would say the bigger thing is when you have young players like Ryan and Zay,” said W-H coach...
Michigan football’s Luke Schoonmaker declares for 2023 NFL draft
Another key player from Michigan football's 2022-23 Big Ten Championship team has declared for the NFL draft. Luke Schoonmaker, a 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end, will forego his final year of collegiate eligibility, a program spokesman confirmed to the Free Press. The fifth-year senior was expected to be primarily a pass-blocking tight end entering the season, but after captain Erick All aggravated his back injury, Schoonmaker was thrust into action. ...
Zach LaVine on his recent play: 'It's good to feel like me again'
After an up and down start to their season, Chicago Bulls are playing their best basketball as of late. The Bulls have won eight of their last 11 games, including a three-game winning streak, moving up from the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference to the No. 9 seed and currently in the play-in tournament.
