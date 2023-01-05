ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 5 best custom game codes in Overwatch 2

If you love Overwatch 2 and haven’t given the Custom Games mode much of a look, here is your sign to try it out. Custom games in Overwatch 2 range from practical aim training workshops that can help you isolate abilities to master a hero, to fun and meaningless game modes that highlight the true possibility of the workshop in the original Overwatch.
How to fix ‘stuck on applying update’ error in Overwatch 2

As a live-service title, Overwatch 2 receives updates every few weeks from Blizzard to bring new content into the game, as well as balance the various playable heroes into less volatile states. Like updates for any other game, these infrequent changes to Overwatch 2 require periods of maintenance to be implemented, which can sometimes take upwards of a few hours prior to completion.
VALORANT Challengers full team list led by G2, TSM, and top NA teams

Several top teams from North America have been directly invited to the VALORANT Challengers circuit, hosted by Knights Arena, while another four will face off against each other to qualify next week, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Fan favorites in the region such as TSM and FaZe have been invited...
Here are all the Season 2023 ranked rewards in League of Legends

With Riot Games ramping up towards League of Legends‘ new ranked season, players from around the world are preparing themselves for yet another battle towards the top of their respective solo queue ladders. With such grueling climbs ahead, many players are usually focused on two things when looking at...
Overwatch 2 player suggests how games could improve by adding a mechanic seen in multiple Riot titles

One Overwatch 2 fan believes the game would benefit from allowing players to vote to forfeit a match—and they aren’t alone. On the Overwatch subreddit, Reddit user saalamander asked fans earlier today if they believe Overwatch 2 should incorporate a “vote to forfeit” option specifically in ranked matches. The game already allows players to leave ongoing quick match games without penalty, but if a player leaves a ranked round before it’s over, they’ll be hit with a leaver penalty and matchmaking will not bring another player in to replace them.
All Warzone 2 hidden cache locations

Looting is half the fight in any battle royale game, and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is no different from other games in the genre like Apex Legends or Fortnite. You need to equip yourself with the best weapons possible, and those are procured by grabbing money and getting a little lucky with the items you find in Al Mazrah itself. But the fight for loot can be hastened by finding hidden caches that are scattered across the island.
Who is Milio, League of Legends’ upcoming male enchanter?

League of Legends’ next support champion, an enchanter named Milio, has been officially announced by Riot Games. The champion will likely be the first new addition to League’s roster in 2023. Milio is set to be League’s first male enchanter since Taric, who was originally released in 2009...
New year, new Lunar Gods and Mythmakers skins coming to League

League of Legends players will soon see the arrival of more Lunar Gods and Mythmakers right before the new Lunar Year begins. The 12 new skins, including two Prestige editions, will land on the Rift with patches 13.1 and 13.2, which will close out the first month of the new year.
Why did Fortnite remove the Shockwave Hammer?

Fortnite is one of the most-played games in the world right now thanks to its five-plus years of community building. Throughout that time, Epic Games has consistently changed the way the game is played through new POIs, mechanics, and weapons. But this doesn’t always end well. Sometimes, Epic has to disable the weapons it just put into the game due to bugs.
Here are all of Aurelion Sol’s new abilities in League of Legends

Even though many know him as one of the most powerful beings in the League of Legends universe, Aurelion Sol has struggled within the game’s competitive scene, in both pro play and solo queue alike. His abilities and skills could not be applied to many different playstyles and team compositions, and as a result, the mighty creature never found a place to call home within the ever-evolving meta.
These are all of Ahri’s updated splash arts in League of Legends

After a year of teasing the League of Legends community, Riot Games has revealed the art and sustainability update for Runeterra’s favorite nine-tailed fox, Ahri. The swift-moving mage has been one of the most popular champions in the game and has gained even more traction since her gameplay changes at the start of 2022.
Latest Pokémon News: Paradox Pokémon cleared for Scarlet and Violet Ranked Series 2 and Go players riot over Eggs

If you’re one of the many Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players who have grown to love the mighty Paradox Pokémon introduced in the Generation IX titles, you’re in luck. From Feb. 1 onward, they’ll be available in Ranked Battles. The news broke out today and its music How to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff in Pokémon Goto the ears of just about everyone.
Here’s how Jax’s mid-scope update could impact the League meta

Riot Games is wasting no time hitting the ground running with its champion reworks for League of Legends in 2023. When the 2023 ranked season launches on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the game’s first mid-scope update of the year will also go live: Jax is set to receive a series of updates to the majority of his kit.
League of Legends skin lines coming in 2023 include skins for Kalista, Aurelion Sol, Ivern, and Kled

Riot Games has initiated the 2023 League of Legends season with 12 new skins for players and a tease of the next skin lines that will come later this year. While the first skins of the year were already revealed in December, today Riot shared a bit of what the future holds and it includes the return of the fan-favorite “Cats vs Dogs” skin line and new fairy-tale cosmetics.
Riot devs show off Neeko mid-scope abilities in new teaser video

Riot Games yesterday revealed a number of changes coming to Neeko in League of Legends this year, and one of the developers showcased them on Twitter. Riot’s TheTruexy, one of the game developers for League, posted a short video of Neeko’s updated abilities. In the video, we can see some changes to her passive, which are the main goal in her mid-scope update.
FPX rebrands its VALORANT team ahead of game’s launch in China

FPX rebranded its Chinese VALORANT team on Jan. 9 in preparation for the game’s official launch in China. The organization promoted ZHUQUE roster, its Chinese VALORANT squad, to the main team. As a result, the team will now play under the FPX banner. “ZHUQUE will take over the banner of FPX VALORANT and continue to compete in the VALORANT esports scene under the name of FPX,” the announcement reads.
An adorable mage and an edgy assassin are League’s new champions for 2023

League of Legends players will welcome Milio, an adorable mage, and Naafiri, the edgy assassin, as the next champions to be unleashed on the Rift by Riot Games this year. After revealing some general information about the next two League champions in 2021, Riot finally disclosed their names and some more info on both their stories today.
Sivir ties for League champion with the second-most skins, only behind a popular mage

With two new upcoming skins in League of Legends Patch 13.1, Sivir will be tied for the champion with the second-most skins, just behind Lux. The Battle Mistress will have 16 skins with the release of Mythmaker Sivir and Prestige Mythmaker Sivir, which are set to release with Patch 13.1 this week. This will shoot her to second place just behind Lux, who is the only champion with 17 skins in the game.

