Greenville council considers pause for new parking plan

Several Greenville City Council members want to add a discussion about the city’s newly implemented downtown parking plan to its Monday agenda in hopes of either delaying full implementation or correcting parts of the plan.

Councilman Will Bell wants people to share their thoughts on the parking plan during the public comment period of the council’s 6 p.m. session.

“I think anytime you change things after they’ve been the way they are for so long you are going to have some people who are shocked or surprised or who are unhappy with the change. I think we are seeing some of that,” Bell said.

Bell said he and other council members are getting telephone calls, texts and emails from people unhappy with the new parking plan, which went into effect on Jan. 1.

The new plan is designed to maximize turnover of on-street parking by limiting the time it can be used by a single vehicle. It is also designed to promote surface-level parking and revises the lease terms for people living and working in the downtown area.

People are required to download an app to their mobile phone and log on so their parking can be monitored. People who cannot download an app are asked to call a telephone number to register when they park.

The plan allows for one hour of free parking for most on-street and surface lot parking.

Warnings, not tickets, were supposed to be issued to give the public time to adjust to the new plan.

Bell said people have told him the one hour of free parking actually isn’t free, and that people are charged a 25-cent user fee. Bell said staff told him the city is working to absorb the cost.

Councilwoman Marion Blackburn opposed the parking plan from the beginning.

“My concern was always that we are not at a place where there is a crush … a demand for parking, that we didn’t have to put the brakes on parking,” Blackburn said.

Downtown Greenville is thriving, Blackburn said, and she worries the parking plan will cause people to avoid the downtown area and limit downtown growth.

“The community continued to express frustration, anger and fears,” she said. “I’ve heard from all kinds of folks and people continued to speak out — and thank goodness that they did because ultimately their voices got through to other members of council.

The city needs to make downtown as accessible as possible, she said.

Blackburn said she hope the city will indefinitely delay the parking plan for “an indeterminate future.”

Bell said he believes some type of parking plan is needed for downtown Greenville. He wants to learn more about the plan being implemented in New Bern and has reached out to that community’s mayor for information.

Bell said based on his observations, New Bern has free, two-hour on-street parking and parking lots with different colors indicating if the parking is for short-term, long-term or overnight usage.

Mayor P.J. Connelly said Thursday he favors pausing the new parking plan so council and staff can look at other options.

Councilman Rick Smiley said he supports adding the discussion to Monday’s agenda, but wants to hear comments before deciding if the parking plan should be paused and changed.

Councilwoman Monica Daniels said she supports adding a discussion about parking to Monday’s meeting.

“With so many concerns from business owners and citizens, it may warrant another look,” she said.

For one downtown businesswoman, the discussion comes a little too late.

Jess-Lee Ceravone is the owner of Halo Home, a home decor and interior design business that she has operated out of a Dickinson Avenue storefront for five years.

Ceravone starting packing up the business this week as she prepared to move to a new location at 4300 A E. 10th St., The Shoppes at Hardee Village, where she will have more square footage.

“I can’t just blame it all on parking but it’s been an issue since Day 1,” she said.

Her customers were scolded when they unknowingly parked in a lot owned by a group of nearby businesses. Her customers have risked towing. They also didn’t like the idea of paying to park.

“It makes it really hard for my customers to come down here,” she said. Her employees also had trouble finding parking.

A city parking lot is located about a block-and-a-half away, Ceravone said, but many of her customers’ purchases were bulky or heavy, making it difficult to carry them the lot.

“I just kept holding on, hoping something would evolve but nothing has,” she said. “You keep hearing things but at some point I have to make a decision as a business owner to do what is in the best interest of Halo.”

The businesses in and around Hardee Village are busy and the surrounding area is developing so moving is the best decision, Ceravone said.

Longtime businessman Michael Glenn, whose family has renovated and occupied several downtown buildings, said it a recent Facebook post that he had two retail tenants moving out of the downtown area. He declined to name them.

Glenn said no one from the city has ever explained why a new parking plan was needed. Complaints about parking that occurred prior to 2019 were a result of having too few parking enforcement officers covering all of Greenville. They should have concentrated on enforcing the two-hour on-street parking limits in downtown, Glenn said.

He said Greenville City Manager Ann Wall “has been totally deaf to the frustration and the concern of the business community.”

City staff should have taken more steps to involve businesses and the larger community in the planning process, he said.

Glenn said there’s also frustration because paid parking will only be enforced between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., which means the patrons of bars and other nighttime-focused businesses aren’t being charged the same fee as the customers of “daytime” businesses.

But Glenn questions if stopping the plan is the right approach at this point.

“I think at this point, damage is done. Folks who don’t want to deal with the hassle of parking have made plans to relocate their business and it’s kind of too late to reverse course on this,” Glenn said. “Whatever led management to decide this was a good policy, they need to stay the course at this point because I think the damage is done.”

City officials did not respond Thursday to emails seeking comment.