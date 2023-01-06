ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

NewsTalk 95.5

New to Montana? Instead of 911, Try Calling the Newcomer Hotline

Wacky 911 calls have been happening forever. You've probably laughed at some of the funniest that have been compiled on the internet, like these examples from People.com. Among the hilarity, is the story of a mom who called 911 after opening a delivery that contained styrofoam packing peanuts. Her son is allergic to peanuts and she was freaking out. Pretty dumb, right?
Cat Country 102.9

Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
96.3 The Blaze

When Will Trader Joe’s Open a New Location in Montana?

Trader Joe's is arguably one of the most popular grocery stores in America, but what are the chances of the company opening a new location in Montana?. For those of you that aren't aware, Trader Joe's is unlike any other grocery store in existence. Many of the products that you'll find at the store can't be found anywhere else. When I go to Boise to visit my parents, I always stock up on snacks at Trader Joe's before heading back to Montana.
96.3 The Blaze

The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified

Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists

When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
NewsTalk 95.5

Holy Cow. That’s a Lot of Moo Juice, Montana. Milk Day is Jan 11

My high school kid will fill a large glass to the brim with milk and guzzle the entire thing in seconds. I, on the other hand, rarely consume milk. I'll have it in cereal, or occasionally I'll pour a small glass to dip Oreos, but otherwise, I don't drink it. Perhaps because of mild lactose intolerance, or maybe because I'm not an infant and I can get calcium and vitamin D from foods more suited for an adult palette.
NewsTalk 95.5

Beware of Trapping Season in Montana Injuring Your Dog

Trapping season started November 28 – and goes through March 15, 2023. These lovely folks are reminding all of us to be aware of snares on BLM land after an Idaho K9 Unit dog was caught in a snare just the other day. The handler with the K9 was able to set the dog free because they had wire cutters on them. The issue is not every human carries the snare cutters on their walks or hikes. Idaho's K9 unit Facebook states:
NewsTalk 95.5

Expecting this Year? See the Top Baby Names Trending in Montana

If you're expecting a child this year, then you have plenty on your mind. From preparing your home for that bundle of joy to keeping up on doctor's appointments, there's a great deal involved in the process. Add to that list, coming up with a name for your precious little one. Perhaps your plan is to name your baby after a beloved family member. Many people also like to go the route of choosing baby names that are traditional, new fangled or trending for the moment.
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fishing Reports for 1/7/23

It is one week into the new year, and things are looking great as far as fishing opportunities. If you plan on hitting the hardwater or even wet water, know where to go. Listen now to our latest audio reports from our correspondents around the state.
NewsTalk 95.5

Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana

Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
mtpr.org

The Secret Lives of Blue Butterflies

Heading out on a favorite hiking trail north of Missoula, the colors of springtime are vibrant. In the low, shaded areas near the trailhead, slender petals of trillium spatter the woods in white. Farther up the gulch, glacier lilies wash the slopes in yellow and the indigo lanterns of wild clematis dangle from their climbing vines.
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana

Unlike in normal years, the 2023 Legislature finds itself wallowing in a fiscal surplus caused by massive infusions of money from the federal government that so many of the incoming legislators continually denigrate. But of course they’re not giving the federal money back. Instead, the incoming Republican supermajority leans toward massive development and urbanization of […] The post Our New Year challenge: Keeping Montana Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
