Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?

If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Why Do I Always Get Awful Brain Fog Around My Period?

Every month, for about two to three days before my period, I experience terrible brain fog. It’s similar to the feeling I get when I oversleep: I can’t think as quickly or clearly as I normally can, my memory is a bit fuzzy, and I’m just kind of out of it.
Mental Health Matters: Check on the moms

I had a particularly hard day recently, and despite waking up at 5 a.m., I stayed up late that night because I needed to be alone. I craved time where nobody was grabbing on me, demanding my attention or asking me to do something. I found myself in my movie room, buried under blankets, a heating pad and my favorite cat, Sassafras. It was so dark, in my mind and the room. I thought of the other...
Doctors warn of cold, flu medicine overdoses in children

(NewsNation) — Health officials are urging parents not to give their kids adult-strength pain and cold medicine, after a number of overdoses have been reported in at least one state. Doctors say the concentrations and dosages needed can vary based on the brand of medicine, and size of the...
Advice: Maybe You Should Get Your Vitamin D Checked

I’m lucky enough to have had internet friends for over 20 years, friends who will give advice—whether solicited or not. Collectively, this group seemed appalled that at 48, and living in a cloudy Midwest state, I had never had a test for my vitamin D. I requested a test from my doctor and as it turns out, my levels were very low. The normal range is something closer to 21-30 somethings, and mine was 9.

