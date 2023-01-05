Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's LuggageDylan BarketTampa, FL
Three (3) Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving AmericaL. CaneFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrandonTed RiversBrandon, FL
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
An ER doctor reveals the 1 heart condition that he never wants to see in his hospital because it is 'so scary' — and how to prevent it
If your aorta rips, Dr. Jeremy Faust say there's often a "profound sense of helplessness," and ER treatment can be a double-edged sword.
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a connective tissue disorder. When Sarah Lazarus' daughter was diagnosed with it, she discovered that the majority of cases are going undiagnosed for decades.
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.
Is my cough supposed to last this long? Here’s what doctors say
It's the one symptom that can seem to stick around for days, even weeks, after our immune systems vanquish a virus – that wracking cough.
The researchers said that diaphoresis is the first sign of a heart attack that can start a few months before
Heart attacks usually occur immediately, but some subtle signs may appear "months before" emergency treatment. The most popular explanation includes chest pain, but the first red flag may not be obvious. In fact, experts describe a warning called sweating, which occurs in a completely different area.
Wolf Pack Responds in an Unexpected Way Following Death of Their Only Adult Male
For years, Wolf V071 stood as the fearless leader for Voyageurs National Park’s Lightfoot Pack. Since 2017, Wolf V071 and his mate have brought many pups into the world, their offspring so strong that an entire litter of five even survived through the 2021 winter, a rarity among wolves.
EverydayHealth.com
Some COVID-19 Patients Don’t Recover Their Sense of Smell — Scientists May Know Why
New research suggests that the presence of ongoing inflammation that damages and destroys cells in the nose may be the reason that some people fail to recover their sense of smell after COVID-19. The study, a collaboration between researchers at Duke, Harvard, and the University of California in San Diego,...
The Oregonian
Dear Doctor: Are all the medications I take suppressing my dream sleep?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I take a lot of medication and have for a very long time. I either don’t dream or can’t remember my dreams. Could all of these medications be causing me not to dream, or maybe not being able to remember my dreams? Could this be dementia or Alzheimer’s? -- D.I.
caandesign.com
Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?
If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
A Personal Perspective on AFib
The post A Personal Perspective on AFib appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Why Do I Always Get Awful Brain Fog Around My Period?
Every month, for about two to three days before my period, I experience terrible brain fog. It’s similar to the feeling I get when I oversleep: I can’t think as quickly or clearly as I normally can, my memory is a bit fuzzy, and I’m just kind of out of it.
Mental Health Matters: Check on the moms
I had a particularly hard day recently, and despite waking up at 5 a.m., I stayed up late that night because I needed to be alone. I craved time where nobody was grabbing on me, demanding my attention or asking me to do something. I found myself in my movie room, buried under blankets, a heating pad and my favorite cat, Sassafras. It was so dark, in my mind and the room. I thought of the other...
newsnationnow.com
Doctors warn of cold, flu medicine overdoses in children
(NewsNation) — Health officials are urging parents not to give their kids adult-strength pain and cold medicine, after a number of overdoses have been reported in at least one state. Doctors say the concentrations and dosages needed can vary based on the brand of medicine, and size of the...
Doctors explain how Wegovy and Ozempic work | 60 Minutes
The semaglutide injections have grown in popularity as mechanism to help with weight loss for type 2 diabetes and obesity diagnoses.
momcollective.com
Advice: Maybe You Should Get Your Vitamin D Checked
I’m lucky enough to have had internet friends for over 20 years, friends who will give advice—whether solicited or not. Collectively, this group seemed appalled that at 48, and living in a cloudy Midwest state, I had never had a test for my vitamin D. I requested a test from my doctor and as it turns out, my levels were very low. The normal range is something closer to 21-30 somethings, and mine was 9.
Should You Ask For An Epidural For Pain Relief After Surgery?
An epidural is an anesthetic that may be given for pain relief during surgery or giving birth. Should you request an epidural if you have pain after surgery?
