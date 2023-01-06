Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWTX
10 Things To Do: January 7-8
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Click on the following links 10 things to do in central Texas!. “Chipping of the Green” free Christmas tree recycling is happening Saturday from 10 am – noon in Heritage Square in downtown Waco. Harlem Renaissance Family Day: 10 am Saturday at the Temple...
KWTX
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic. The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic....
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Waco's new seafood option; Dichotomy takes coffee break; new downtown Huaco Eatery; 'Megafactory' update
Fish City Grill will open its Waco location Jan. 23, with the chain scheduling special events to introduce itself to local diners. The restaurant occupies 2,800 square feet on Crosslake Parkway in the Legends Crossing development just southwest of Interstate 35 and Loop 340, already home to Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s, among other restaurants. Additional space for dining is available on the patio.
fox7austin.com
Marine Corps veteran, family open door to new Bell County home
NOLANVILLE, Texas - Saturday morning, a dream became a reality for Marine Corps veteran George Spruell and his wife Vanessa as they opened the door to their new home. Vanessa says when they lived in Austin, it was hard to raise their grandchildren, not able to provide a roof over their heads.
fox44news.com
Body discovered off I-35 becomes Waco’s first murder of 2023
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: Waco Police officers have arrested three teenagers in connection with a body discovered Friday morning in a ravine near Interstate 35 and Baylor University. Police say 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens identified the body as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. Investigators say...
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
fox44news.com
Restaurant fundraiser to benefit China Spring family
CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A China Spring family is in need as they recover from an unfortunate accident from the holidays. Chris and Ashleigh Colón have three girls, in addition to another baby girl on the way. The family was doing their Christmas shopping last month – when a pipe burst upstairs in their house. The Colón family’s house was flooded, and the ceiling caved in.
Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation
WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
KTRE
Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso. The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her...
KWTX
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the murder of Stanley Wilcox, 59, a missing Waco man. A third teenager, 17-year-old Heavyn Hamilton, was charged with failure to report a felony. Human remains...
Nitro Extreme brings big names to Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — The Fast and Furious and Mission Impossible stunt drivers are in Temple this weekend to show off their skills in Nitro Extreme. Every show put on this weekend will last about two hours. The show manager, Chelsie Nugent, said it'll be like watching a movie in real time.
News Channel 25
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police
WACO, Texas —Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old David Wilcox...
fox44news.com
Hill County bridge demolition begins Jan. 10
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will be performing a bridge demolition of the old Interstate 35E southbound bridge as part an ongoing project. The demolition set to happen from this Tuesday through this Friday. To perform this demolition safely, crews...
WacoTrib.com
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $389,900
JUST REDUCED: This gorgeous, Keith Gunn home is chock-full with upgrades and classic Farm House style in the ever-popular Creekside Addition. At first glance, this property shines like a new penny! Established flowerbeds with rock borders, full brick veneer construction, and decorative cedar shake shingles on the gables give this dwelling a true welcoming feeling that is hard to miss. Just inside the front door, the open floorplan includes a large living, kitchen, and dining room combination. Be sure to check out the expertly crafted trim-work, crown molding, and built-in shelving. Walnut flooring with warm undertones throughout the space, plus neutral decorative paint, gives a timeless feel to room. The kitchen is right out of a magazine, with thick granite counter-tops, shaker-style cabinetry, subway tile, and stainless steel appliances. The pantry and laundry room sit off to the right; both are huge! Seller is leaving a fairly new Whirlpool 26 cubic foot Refrigerator with a bottom freezer, a 4 year old Whirlpool top loading washer, and a 2 year old front loading Whirlpool Dryer. To the left is the primary suite, complete with walnut flooring and a trimmed tray ceiling for a truly upgraded look. The ensuite is a perfect spot to unwind at the end of a long day: elongated free-standing soaking tub, double-sink vanity with granite counter-tops, large walk-in shower, and walk-in closet are included. Three minor bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the house. All offer warm, neutral paint, crown molding, and natural light as well. The guest bathroom even has double sinks! Out in the backyard sits an extended patio, garden area, and more built-in landscaping. Seller is leaving the swing set currently in the back yard and the Ring doorbell. A gem like this in Midway ISD is hard to find. SELLERS ARE OFFERING $3,000 IN BUYER'S CLOSING COST CONTRIBUTION. Schedule a private showing today to see this one in person.
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
fox44news.com
Temple woman dead in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
fox44news.com
No. 20 Harker Heights pulls away to take down Temple
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — A hard fought game from both teams saw the 20th-ranked Knights come away with the 60-47 win on Friday night. Harker Heights welcomes Copperas Cove as their next opponent on Tuesday, January 10th at 7:00 p.m. Temple travels to Copperas Cove next on Friday,...
KXAN
66,000 could lose access to this Austin hospital network at the end of the month. Is your coverage changing?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas says 66,000 of its insured patients received care at Ascension hospitals and surgery centers in the last year – ongoing contract negotiations between the companies could end access to those healthcare facilities if there is no agreement. A statement...
KTSA
Texas inmate busts transport van window, escapes and breaks into 2 houses while handcuffed
(Texas News Radio) — A Texas inmate was caught on video escaping from a prisoner transport van in Tyler Tuesday afternoon. KYTX-TV reported a Smith County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was transporting Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, between jail facilities when the inmate kicked out a passenger window of the van and broke the barricade.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Brazos Gators raise money for National Championship in Vegas
WACO, Texas — Coaches and parents of the Brazos Gators cooked and sold barbecue Saturday with a goal of raising money to put toward the team's trip to Las Vegas. The little league team is headed to Vegas looking to secure their first AAU National Championship win. "Some of...
Comments / 0