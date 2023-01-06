Read full article on original website
KLTV
Central Texas family completes pandemic project of building an elaborate treehouse
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family has finally completed a two-a-half-year-long project of building a multi-towered, decked out treehouse from scratch after they decided to build it during the onset of the pandemic. The project started when the Hetland family was shut inside during the onset of the pandemic....
KLTV
Temple police looking for teenager last seen on New Year’s Eve
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers are attempting to locate 17-year-old Iliana Reynoso. The girl was last seen on New Year’s Eve, police said. She is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said the girl recently dyed her hair blue and has tattoos on her...
KLTV
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the murder of Stanley Wilcox, 59, a missing Waco man. A third teenager, 17-year-old Heavyn Hamilton, was charged with failure to report a felony. Human remains...
