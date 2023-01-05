ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

CBS DFW

PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TX
dfwscanner.net

DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead after UPS truck crashes, lands in creek

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has died after a UPS truck crashed into a barrier and landed in a creek.The Dallas County Sheriff's office says the accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on southbound I-45, just south of Malloy Bridge Road.A UPS truck pulling two trailers had collided with the guardrail and crashed through the concrete bridge barrier. The truck and trailers landed in the creek below. Dallas Fire-Rescue's dive team assisted in the recovery of the driver, who has died. There is no word on the cause of the crash.The two right southbound lanes and entry ramp from Malloy Bridge Road will remain closed until the truck and trailers are removed from the creek.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dfwscanner.net

Fort Worth police investigating double fatality crash on I-30

At 2:26am Saturday morning, emergency responders from Fort Worth FD and PD along with Medstar EMS responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Alta Mere for a major accident. Authorities say a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the interstate when we struck a sedan stopped along the highway....
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Plano Police Investigating Death of 10-Month-Old

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – Plano Police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby. On January 8, 2023, at approximately 11:26 p.m. Plano Police Officers responded to Medical City Plano at 3901 W 15th Street for a deceased person. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined a parent had brought...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
DALLAS, TX
ketr.org

Driver dies in two-vehicle accident on I-30 near Caddo Mills

In Hunt County, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills. The incident happened on westbound I-30 near the intersection with FM 1903. That’s the intersection where there are several gas stations and a travel center. A DPS spokesman says a blue Nissan Versa struck a tractor-trailer from behind. The driver of the truck was unharmed but the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were released.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX

