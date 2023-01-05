Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
One person killed in high-speed crash in Arlington
A woman has been killed in a high-speed crash in Arlington over the weekend. Police say one pick-up sideswiped another on I-20 near Collins Sunday. The driver of a Ford F-150 was going very fast when it hit a Dodge Ram.
UPS semi truck driver dies in Dallas County freeway crash
For the second time in two days, a delivery truck driver has died in a Dallas County freeway crash. Thursday, a UPS big rig smashed through a concrete barrier on I-45 near Malloy Bridge Road
fox4news.com
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into back of Dallas Fire-Rescue truck
DALLAS - A woman is in critical condition and has been charged with DWI after crashing into the back of a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of N. Stemmons Freeway, near Storey Lane. Firefighters were already on the...
Investigation underway after child dies at Medical City Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plano police are investigating the death of a child who was brought to a local hospital for medical treatment Sunday night.At approximately 11:26 p.m. Jan. 8, police were sent to Medical City Plano after a child died. Officials said a parent brought the child to the hospital for medical treatment; However, despite lifesaving efforts, the child passed away. Their identity has not been released at this time. The manner or cause of death is currently unknown, but police do not believe there is any danger to the public.This remains an ongoing investigation.
Man taken to hospital after road rage shooting on Central Expressway, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating a road rage shooting that took place on the southbound lanes of the Central Expressway. A call about the shooting came in at about 12:45 p.m. Monday. Dallas police say it happened in the 13700 block of the Expressway near Midpark Road. Sources...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2 Dead in Major Accident Along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth: Police
According to Fort Worth police, two people are dead from a crash that occurred along an access road on Interstate 30 early Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Westbound lanes of West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive in reference to a major accident involving a motorcyclist. Call details stated...
dfwscanner.net
18-wheeler plunges off I45 in Dallas County; driver killed
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has released an update on this morning’s crash at Interstate 45 and Malloy Bridge Road. Authorities say the driver of a UPS 18-wheeler collided with a guardrail and crashed through a concrete bridge barrier, plunging the truck off the highway and into a creek below. Dallas Fire Rescue’s Dive Team assisted in the recovery of the driver, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
1 dead after UPS truck crashes, lands in creek
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has died after a UPS truck crashed into a barrier and landed in a creek.The Dallas County Sheriff's office says the accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on southbound I-45, just south of Malloy Bridge Road.A UPS truck pulling two trailers had collided with the guardrail and crashed through the concrete bridge barrier. The truck and trailers landed in the creek below. Dallas Fire-Rescue's dive team assisted in the recovery of the driver, who has died. There is no word on the cause of the crash.The two right southbound lanes and entry ramp from Malloy Bridge Road will remain closed until the truck and trailers are removed from the creek.
dfwscanner.net
Fort Worth police investigating double fatality crash on I-30
At 2:26am Saturday morning, emergency responders from Fort Worth FD and PD along with Medstar EMS responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Alta Mere for a major accident. Authorities say a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the interstate when we struck a sedan stopped along the highway....
Man wounded in west Fort Worth hotel shooting
A man is in the hospital after being shot early Monday in west Fort Worth. Just a few minutes after 4 a.m. police got 911 calls from a man saying he’d just been shot at a Hampton Inn on I-30 and Green Oaks
fox4news.com
1 dead after UPS truck trailer crashes through guardrail in Ferris, falls into creek below
FERRIS, Texas - One person is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed through a guardrail and landed in a creek in Ferris. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on southbound Interstate 45, just south of the Malloy Bridge Road. The UPS truck pulling two trailers crashed into a...
wbap.com
Plano Police Investigating Death of 10-Month-Old
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – Plano Police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby. On January 8, 2023, at approximately 11:26 p.m. Plano Police Officers responded to Medical City Plano at 3901 W 15th Street for a deceased person. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined a parent had brought...
fox4news.com
Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
ketr.org
Driver dies in two-vehicle accident on I-30 near Caddo Mills
In Hunt County, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal accident early Thursday morning on Interstate 30 near Caddo Mills. The incident happened on westbound I-30 near the intersection with FM 1903. That’s the intersection where there are several gas stations and a travel center. A DPS spokesman says a blue Nissan Versa struck a tractor-trailer from behind. The driver of the truck was unharmed but the driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were released.
FedEx driver killed in North Dallas crash
A Fed Ex driver has died after his big rig crashed in North Dallas Wednesday afternoon. The Fed Ex truck was heading east on 635-LBJ when it crashed near Preston Road.
Two of three victims in Dallas triple-homicide now identified, suspect wanted
Three days after a triple murder in Far North Dallas, two of the victims have now been identified. Friday, five people were found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Spring Valley Road near Coit.
Two men killed by trains in unrelated Tarrant County tragedies
Six hours apart, two men have died in Tarrant County after being hit by trains in un-related cases. Last night, about 7:30 a man was struck and killed on the tracks that run under Summit Avenue near the Chisholm Trail Parkway.
fox4news.com
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
fox4news.com
McKinney father stabbed 9-year-old to death, police say
A vigil will be held at an elementary school in McKinney for the 9-year-old boy who was stabbed to death last week. Police said his father killed him Friday, then turned the knife on himself. It's still not clear why.
Comments / 0