Myrtle Beach, SC

Get your kids outside with the Beach United Football Club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beach United Football Club (BUFC) is an affiliate of United States Youth Soccer through the South Carolina Youth Soccer Association. They offers soccer instruction and competition for boys and girls, ages 7-19; and fields Select and Academy (boys and girls) teams in the U10-U19 age groups that compete in the State Challenge, President’s Medal and Coastal Soccer Leagues.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Surfside Beach mourns passing of popular bartender

The Surfside Beach community mourn this week the sudden passing of Bartender Stephen Ordaz. Ordaz was a very popular Bartender at the Tavern in the Forest community bar and grill. Ordaz was known for his infectious smile. The management of the tavern say his smile could light up any room.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
North Myrtle Beach leaders look to change rules about summer biking

Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions. Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers. Biking on the beach in the summertime...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach

Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach

It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina

Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Waties Island Scenic Preserve change put on hold by Horry County

Last night, Horry County Planning and Zoning chose to delay “The Bluffs at Cherry Grove Beach’s” request to change the FUTURE USE of the land on Waties Island (sometimes called Waites Island) from Scenic & Conservation to a “Suburban” designation. Planning and Zoning directors stated...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
FIRST ALERT: Weak storm system provides a cloudy Sunday with a few sprinkles late tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll have a gloomy end to the weekend with cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. A weak storm system passing primarily north of the region. This will result in mostly cloudy to overcast skies at times. While it will be mostly cloudy, the risk of rain is slim, with just a 20% chance of an isolated sprinkle or two late in the day. Despite the clouds, temperatures will once again warm into the upper 50s to near 60.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Two Myrtle Beach tourists robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive

According to a report filed by Horry County police two Myrtle Beach tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive in the Lake Arrowhead section of the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Horry County Police Officers were called at approximately 3 a.m....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

