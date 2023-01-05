Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop looking to relocate
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular ice cream shop in Murrells Inlet is looking for a new home to continue serving its customers. Twisters Soft Serve said in a Facebook post this week the property owner was not planning to renew its lease after 13 years in the location off Highway 17 Business. The […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
After accident, North Myrtle Beach looks to outlaw summer biking on beach
After a 2022 North Myrtle Beach incident, Mayor Marilyn Hatley and North Myrtle Beach City Council are considering banning summer biking on the beach. Mayor Hatley said that a person was hit by an e-bike on a North Myrtle Beach public beach this past summer. Mayor Hatley stated North Myrtle...
WMBF
Keep your health on track this year for the Myrtle Beach YMCA
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s no secret that resolutions tend to get broken. The Y is here to help you reach your goals this year!. They’ve designed a challenge to help you develop simple daily healthy habits this year. Small habits add up to big results!. Move...
WMBF
Get your kids outside with the Beach United Football Club
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Beach United Football Club (BUFC) is an affiliate of United States Youth Soccer through the South Carolina Youth Soccer Association. They offers soccer instruction and competition for boys and girls, ages 7-19; and fields Select and Academy (boys and girls) teams in the U10-U19 age groups that compete in the State Challenge, President’s Medal and Coastal Soccer Leagues.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Surfside Beach mourns passing of popular bartender
The Surfside Beach community mourn this week the sudden passing of Bartender Stephen Ordaz. Ordaz was a very popular Bartender at the Tavern in the Forest community bar and grill. Ordaz was known for his infectious smile. The management of the tavern say his smile could light up any room.
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach leaders look to change rules about summer biking
Some bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach might have to adjust their summer biking schedules if city council passes new restrictions. Richard Shade, a chiropractor on the North Strand, supports council potentially setting restrictions that could make the beaches safer for summer beach goers. Biking on the beach in the summertime...
Delta will add seasonal non-stop flights between Myrtle Beach and Boston in May
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Delta will add seasonal non-stop flights from Myrtle Beach to Boston beginning in May, according to an airline spokesperson. The route will begin on May 27, according to the airline. The flights will be twice weekly on Saturdays and Sundays, the airline said. The flight will operate as DL1632. The […]
WMBF
Controlled burn at Murrells Inlet state park to temporarily close biking, walking path
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A controlled burn at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet will force crews to close parts of a popular bike and walking path. The Waccamaw Neck bikeway, which runs through Pawleys island to the Horry County line, will close intermittently starting this week until the controlled burn at the park is complete.
Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach
Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
myrtlebeach.com
The Best Mexican Restaurants In Myrtle Beach
It may be a little north of the border, but there are great Mexican restaurants in Myrtle Beach that will make you feel like you’re eating at an authentic taqueria in Mexico. While most Myrtle Beach Mexican restaurants will offer popular options like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and quesadillas, there...
country1037fm.com
Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina
Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
wpde.com
Surfside Beach Pier opening date announced, mayor shares Wild Water and Wheels update
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach town Mayor Hellyer provided a couple of updates Friday. The first is that the Surfside Beach Pier is expected to be open by April 16 this year. Leases have been signed for two retail spaces, and they still have two tenants to...
WMBF
Carolina coast key point for white sharks during winter season; chief scientist explains
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a white shark pinged off Myrle Beach on Tuesday, scientists shared the Carolina’s coast is a key point for them to migrate to this time of year. RELATED COVERAGE | 8 foot, almost 400 lb. white shark pings off Myrtle Beach. Two recent...
WMBF
2 hospitalized, lanes closed after multiple crashes at 501 and Savannah Bluff Rd
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are headed to the hospital after two different crashes on Hwy 501 and Savannah Bluff Road. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed after two different car crashes, one crash involving two vehicles and another involving three. HCFR crews were dispatched to the...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Waties Island Scenic Preserve change put on hold by Horry County
Last night, Horry County Planning and Zoning chose to delay “The Bluffs at Cherry Grove Beach’s” request to change the FUTURE USE of the land on Waties Island (sometimes called Waites Island) from Scenic & Conservation to a “Suburban” designation. Planning and Zoning directors stated...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Weak storm system provides a cloudy Sunday with a few sprinkles late tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll have a gloomy end to the weekend with cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. A weak storm system passing primarily north of the region. This will result in mostly cloudy to overcast skies at times. While it will be mostly cloudy, the risk of rain is slim, with just a 20% chance of an isolated sprinkle or two late in the day. Despite the clouds, temperatures will once again warm into the upper 50s to near 60.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Two Myrtle Beach tourists robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive
According to a report filed by Horry County police two Myrtle Beach tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive in the Lake Arrowhead section of the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Horry County Police Officers were called at approximately 3 a.m....
Police: Myrtle Beach-area man pulled over in stolen car with child, drugs, stolen gun inside
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday after police said he was driving a stolen car with drugs and a gun inside that were within reach of a child, according to warrants obtained by News13. Zachary Kane Stell, 36, of the Myrtle Beach area, was arrested and charged with child endangerment, unlawful […]
3rd person charged in death of man allegedly held captive in kennel in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man is the third person arrested and charged in the killing of a man who was allegedly held captive in a dog kennel before he was killed in October and his body dumped near Timmonsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines remains in the […]
