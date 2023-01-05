PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins roared back from an early deficit to blow past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday night. Malkin’s 28th career four-point game — the fourth-most among all active players — helped spark the Penguins after Pittsburgh spotted the Canucks a three-goal lead. Malkin started the comeback with Pittsburgh’s first power-play goal in nearly two weeks and gave the Penguins the lead after executing a pretty give-and-go with Jason Zucker. Zucker, Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell also scored for Pittsburgh, which has won two straight following a six-game losing streak. Dustin Tokarski came in after Casey DeSmith was pulled 7:05 into the first period. Tokarski made 18 saves to pick up his first victory since April while playing for Buffalo. Conor Garland, Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes scored during a 2:19 span of the first period to chase DeSmith. Travis Dermott pulled the Canucks within a goal with 7:08 to play but Vancouver couldn’t draw even while losing for the fifth time in six games. Spencer Martin made 31 stops but couldn’t withstand Pittsburgh’s emphatic response to drop his fourth straight start.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO