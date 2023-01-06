Read full article on original website
WCAX
What To Do: Sunday, January 8
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The Vermont Fancy Felines Cat Show continues today in Burlington. At the Doubletree on Williston Road, you can see up to 35 beautiful cat breeds compete for Best in Show. There’s even a cat parade and vendors selling cat-related items, as well as many opportunities to learn about different types of cats. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and costs $10 for adults and $7 for seniors/students.
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, January 7
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Pine Island Community Farm in Colchester is collecting Christmas trees today... for their goats! They’re asking folks to set their trees aside for the resident goats, who love the trees’ flavor. You can drop off your tree today between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to support your local goats. Organizers ask that all decorations be removed.
A North Country nutrition champion
Julie Holbrook converts school menus, connects with farms. It didn’t make the nightly news, but to Julie Holbrook that made it no less an atrocity. A half-dozen commercial pizzas in grease-stained boxes had shown up in one of her school cafeterias, along with two jugs of Coke. The new...
The Valley Reporter
Southern rescues send dogs north
Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
WCAX
Hungry goats want to help dispose of your old pine trees
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester farm has an interesting way of recycling unwanted Christmas trees. Each year pine island farms invites people from all over the state to drop off their Christmas trees to feed their goats. Not only is it a tasty treat for them. The pine needles...
Burlington cat show draws fancy felines from all over the world
The competition had its share of different breeds, from British Short Hairs to Abyssinians and Persians.
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
WCAX
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
WCAX
Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
WCAX
Rutland marks 50-year anniversary of devastating fire
RUTLAND Vt. (WCAX) - Unnoticed for close to half a century, a reel from the Channel 3 archives captures the worst fire in Rutland’s history that took place 50 years ago this week. The story now told through the eyes of a fireman, a photographer, and the mayor. “It...
VTDigger
Leadership educator throws hat into ring for city council election
On December 12, 2022, Pelin Kohn, PhD, submitted an application to be on the ballot for the vacancy of Montpelier City Council District 2. This is the seat she currently holds as an appointee. Her candidacy brings with it a significant understanding of leadership, community building, and a diverse background.
mynbc5.com
Lake Iroquois receives Gold Lake Wise Award from Dept. of Environmental Conservation
WILLISTON, Vt. — Lake Iroquois, which sits between the towns of Williston, Hinesburg, St. George and Richmond, is receiving state-wide recognition for receiving theGold Lake Wise Award from the Department of Environmental Conservation. The award is given to lake associations where at least 15% of properties have received an...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
WCAX
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Turns out Vermonters tend to drop letters from words, and experts say there’s no rhyme or reason for what goes and what stays. In the rural Orange County town of Corinth, Vermonters had a lot to say when asked how they pronounce it. “Corinth (KORE-inth)...
WCAX
Vt. program provides support for women behind bars
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence runs a program called DIVAS that provides support and resources to women incarcerated in Vermont prisons. DIVAS stands for Discussing Intimate Violence and Accessing Support, and they run weekly meetings at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and at...
newportdispatch.com
Rutland police name new K9
RUTLAND — The Rutland City Police have named their new police dog King Nash. The name was chosen after the community voted on potential names for the K9. “We want to thank our community for helping us name our newest 4-pawed officer,” the department said in a statement.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
WCAX
Barre makes 2nd attempt to sell city-owned building
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in Barre are trying to sell one of the city’s oldest buildings. The Wheelock Building has been around since 1871. The City Council also tried to sell the 250-year-old building back in 2019 but later backed out after concerns about not receiving meaningful offers for the site and not wanting to part with the historic structure.
mynbc5.com
Essex Middle School teacher named district teacher of the year in national program
ESSEX, Vt. — A wellness teacher at Essex Middle School was recently honored on a national level. Matt Bristol was named as a 2023 SHAPE America District Teacher of the Year. Bristol was one of four teachers nominated at the middle school, representing the east coast. A total of 20 teachers from across the country were chosen for the honor among all grade levels.
mynbc5.com
Vermont high school and college sports! - 1/6/23
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The barn and the hardwood provided good comfort for Vermont sports fans on Friday night, see how your favorite team fared on the NBC5 Friday Night Sports Desk!. Girls' Basketball:. - Mount Mansfield Union Cougars vs. South Burlington Wolves. - St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers vs. Burlington Seahorses.
