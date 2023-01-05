Well, CBS was right about one of these teams. Vanderbilt plays at Missouri today in a game that, honestly, seemed like a strange pick for a CBS game when the television schedule came out. And it turns out that first-year Missouri coach Dennis Gates’ strategy of raiding his former team’s (Cleveland State) roster (along with a few other mid-majors) on the way in... worked, because this is what college basketball is in 2022-23. Missouri’s 9-0 schedule came against a bunch of creampuffs, but since then they’ve played five teams ranked in the KenPom top 50 and won three of them.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO