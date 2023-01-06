In honor of 65 years working for Potter County, Jan. 3, 2023 is proclaimed Dugger Day in South Dakota

Read full article on original website
Noem Sworn In To Second Term As Governor Saturday
PIERRE — Governor Kristi Noem and other constitutional officers along with a handful of state lawmakers were given their oaths of office Saturday at the State Capitol in Pierre. For South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven it was his first time swearing in a governor…. Noem was introduced...
South Dakota inaugural ceremony ends with fight song, cheer for SDSU Jackrabbit football team
The inaugural ceremony today (Jan. 7, 2023) at the State Capitol in Pierre ended with a show of support for the South Dakota State University football team. A brass group played the Jacks’ school song, which was followed by Gov. Kristi Noem leading the “Go Big. Go Blue. Go Jacks!” cheer. The Jackrabbits take on the North Dakota State University Bison tomorrow in the Football Championship Subdivision title game in Frisco, TX.
Attempted murder conviction upheld by South Dakota Supreme Court
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August, 2021 for shooting another man at a Pierre residence in. July, 2020. In his appeal, At The Straight argued that the state did not present...
South Dakota Supreme Court upholds case prosecuted by SD Attorney General’s office
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. in a case that was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office in two jury trials and then. defended on appeal. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August 2021 for shooting...
South Dakota PUC approves permit to construct North Bend Wind Project
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved a siting permit for the North Bend Wind Project, a wind energy facility slated for Hyde and Hughes counties capable of generating up to 200 megawatts of energy. The action by the PUC was taken during its regular meeting on Jan. 5, 2023, in Pierre.
Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature
The first week of the legislative session is feast and famine for Capitol reporters. The famine is in the mornings when committees are supposed to meet. In that first week, some of them won’t meet at all. Others will meet to “organize.” Few, if any, will make any news that first week. The feast is […] The post Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Flashback Friday: The 1985 snow storm in Pierre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some snowfall records were set in Southeastern South Dakota earlier this week. Pickstown was one of them with 19 inches, breaking the previous record of 17 set in 2017. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 and show you that...
WATCH: Large deer herd crosses snowy highway in McPherson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Large deer herds are nothing new in South Dakota, but one herd is grabbing drivers’ attention in the northern part of the state. One KELOLAND viewer in McPherson County sent KELOLAND News video of deer crossing SD Highway 47 north of Eureka. You can see the video of a few deer crossing the snowy road in the video above.
