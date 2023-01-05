Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Shelters Are Already Seeing Christmas Puppies Being Returned and It's Heartbreaking
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It might have been 'the most wonderful time of the year' for people, but for the new puppies and dogs given as gifts this year, it's quite possibly the scariest. Although a lot of these new furry family members are loved just as much as their gifter would hope, there are always going to be some who end up in the wrong situation. And that means they'll end up at the shelter.
animalfair.com
Longest Living Dogs – In Real Life Years
Most pooch parents want to know how long their furry friend will be around for them to love and cherish. Of course there are no guarantees in this world but there are certain breeds that live longer on average than others. The dog breeds that live the longest are those that are smaller in stature. This is a strange phenomenon that happens in a lot of species. There are contributory factors such as increased wear and tear on the body caused by extra weight and size, to think about. But a European study published by The American Naturalist found that the rapid aging of larger dogs was a huge contributor to their shorter lifespans.
Grandpa Drives Stray Dog 1250 Miles To Surprise Grandkids
A puppy for the holidays is no uncommon wish among young children. To many parents’ chagrin, a puppy is the ultimate gift — a gift that requires their own food, exercise, care, and has bills. The sad truth is that after the holiday season, many (now older) puppies get dumped at shelters or rescues, due […] The post Grandpa Drives Stray Dog 1250 Miles To Surprise Grandkids appeared first on DogTime.
The Time We Almost Lost The Class Pet
I knew the minute I hit “submit” on the signup form agreeing to care for the class hamster for a weekend that I was taking a risk. The class knew it too. My son’s teacher shared that a few students expressed concerns about the hamster being at home with “the four kids.” See, my house is a little chaotic, and everyone knows it. With four kids ranging from nine to two, it is simply the nature of the beast. But we can’t let my affinity for procreation get in the way of each kid’s life experiences. So when my nine-year-old son said he wanted to take home the class pet, we signed up.
Comments / 0