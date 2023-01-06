Chairman Bill Frost shows Elaine “Dugger” Storkson the Executive Proclamation from Governor Kristi Noem naming Jan. 3, 2023 as Dugger Storkson Day in South Dakota. The proclamation came on the day she was being sworn in for the last time as Potter County Register of Deeds, an office she has held since elected in 1968. She started working for the county 10 years before that in the county extension office. After a total of 65 years working in the courthouse, she is now retiring from the county. Included in the wording of the executive proclamation it read: “Whereas, the words, “go ask Dugger, she will know” have echoed through the Courthouse in Potter County for decades;” which is a testament to her extensive institutional knowledge and unofficial title of “Historian.” LOWER LEFT: Pictured with Storkson, center, are (l to r) Potter County Commissioners Bill Frost, Tonya Tanner, Pat Everson, Jesse Zweber, Sandy Hagny, and State’s Attorney Craig Smith. The deputy in the Register of Deeds office is Amy Wager.

POTTER COUNTY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO