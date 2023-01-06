Truck traffic andGarrettMannstonWayne Jager Street discussedSept. 17,during1937 – Nov. 26, 2022 NovemberGarrett Wayne “Dutch” Jager, 85, of Gettysburg, died peacefully on Saturday, Novemberspecial meeting

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, SD

Garrett Wayne "Dutch" Jager, 85, of Gettysburg, died peacefully on Saturday, November

By Rachel Masteller
pottercountynews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kelo.com

Attempted murder conviction upheld by South Dakota Supreme Court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August, 2021 for shooting another man at a Pierre residence in. July, 2020. In his appeal, At The Straight argued that the state did not present...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: The 1985 snow storm in Pierre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some snowfall records were set in Southeastern South Dakota earlier this week. Pickstown was one of them with 19 inches, breaking the previous record of 17 set in 2017. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 and show you that...
PIERRE, SD
more955.com

South Dakota PUC approves permit to construct North Bend Wind Project

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved a siting permit for the North Bend Wind Project, a wind energy facility slated for Hyde and Hughes counties capable of generating up to 200 megawatts of energy. The action by the PUC was taken during its regular meeting on Jan. 5, 2023, in Pierre.
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Governor Noem delivers second inaugural speech

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday several state officials, including Governor Kristi Noem, were inaugurated in Pierre. Noem’s second inauguration speech included her personal top ten list of things that surprised her about being governor. The full speech can be read below. “Four years ago, I stood...
PIERRE, SD
kccrradio.com

Noem Sworn In To Second Term As Governor Saturday

PIERRE — Governor Kristi Noem and other constitutional officers along with a handful of state lawmakers were given their oaths of office Saturday at the State Capitol in Pierre. For South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven it was his first time swearing in a governor…. Noem was introduced...
PIERRE, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature

The first week of the legislative session is feast and famine for Capitol reporters.  The famine is in the mornings when committees are supposed to meet. In that first week, some of them won’t meet at all. Others will meet to “organize.” Few, if any, will make any news that first week.  The feast is […] The post Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PIERRE, SD

