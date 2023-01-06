Truck traffic andGarrettMannstonWayne Jager Street discussedSept. 17,during1937 – Nov. 26, 2022 NovemberGarrett Wayne “Dutch” Jager, 85, of Gettysburg, died peacefully on Saturday, Novemberspecial meeting

Read full article on original website
kelo.com
Attempted murder conviction upheld by South Dakota Supreme Court
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August, 2021 for shooting another man at a Pierre residence in. July, 2020. In his appeal, At The Straight argued that the state did not present...
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: The 1985 snow storm in Pierre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some snowfall records were set in Southeastern South Dakota earlier this week. Pickstown was one of them with 19 inches, breaking the previous record of 17 set in 2017. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 and show you that...
more955.com
South Dakota PUC approves permit to construct North Bend Wind Project
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission approved a siting permit for the North Bend Wind Project, a wind energy facility slated for Hyde and Hughes counties capable of generating up to 200 megawatts of energy. The action by the PUC was taken during its regular meeting on Jan. 5, 2023, in Pierre.
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota Supreme Court upholds case prosecuted by SD Attorney General’s office
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. in a case that was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office in two jury trials and then. defended on appeal. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August 2021 for shooting...
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem delivers second inaugural speech
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday several state officials, including Governor Kristi Noem, were inaugurated in Pierre. Noem’s second inauguration speech included her personal top ten list of things that surprised her about being governor. The full speech can be read below. “Four years ago, I stood...
kccrradio.com
Noem Sworn In To Second Term As Governor Saturday
PIERRE — Governor Kristi Noem and other constitutional officers along with a handful of state lawmakers were given their oaths of office Saturday at the State Capitol in Pierre. For South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven it was his first time swearing in a governor…. Noem was introduced...
Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature
The first week of the legislative session is feast and famine for Capitol reporters. The famine is in the mornings when committees are supposed to meet. In that first week, some of them won’t meet at all. Others will meet to “organize.” Few, if any, will make any news that first week. The feast is […] The post Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
