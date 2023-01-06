ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Quartz

Amazon’s 18,000 layoffs set the tone for what hiring and firing will look like in 2023

Job cuts at Amazon are a sign of tough times to come for tech workers. The e-commerce behemoth had first announced plans to pare back its workforce in November, citing rapid over-hiring during the pandemic and growing economic uncertainty. In a note published on Amazon’s website today (Jan. 5), CEO Andy Jassy revealed the extent of those cuts: 18,000 roles. That’s far more than the nearly 10,000 jobs, or 3% of its office workforce, Amazon had anticipated eliminating.
WWD

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down, Company Cuts 20 Percent of Its Salaried Workforce

Things have become a bit unstitched at Stitch Fix. Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective Thursday. In addition, Stitch Fix said it will cut 20 percent of its salaried positions.More from WWDReem Acra Pre-Fall 2023Nancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsJoseph RTW Fall 2023 Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors. “I...
WBBM News Radio

Amazon to lay off 18,000

CEO Andy Jassy told employees on Wednesday that the company would begin laying off workers on January 18, with 18,000 jobs eventually getting eliminated.
Footwear News

Amazon, Stitch Fix and Other Companies Laying Off Employees in 2023

It’s only the first week of January and several major retail companies have already announced job cuts as businesses rush to reduce costs. After months of post-pandemic gains, many companies that over-hired in 2021 and early 2022 are now trimming staff as inflation has hit many bottom lines. The additional concern of an impending recession is also not helping to calm fears, as companies look for a way forward. Here’s a running list of the major layoffs announced across the retail industry in 2023. Amazon Amazon amended its original November layoff announcement on Jan. 5, updating the total number of job cuts from 10,000...
PYMNTS

Amazon and Walmart Lead Retail Industry Shift to Returns and Results

While early industry-wide readings on retail sales range from record high to essentially flat if 7% inflation is factored in, fears of a fourth-quarter washout amid a glut of inventory and promotion appear to have been overblown, with pockets of strength and weakness offset by a tide of not so bad.
MarketRealist

Viral TikTok Reveals Walmart's Egg Prices Doubled in Under Three Months

Food prices have climbed at alarming rates in 2022, which caused many people to have to forgo certain items or buy a smaller supply of them. Between January and December, store-bought eggs have firmly held the number one spot when it comes to the supermarket item with the largest price increase. Egg prices have risen more than 30 percent compared to last year, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Olive Barker

DoorDash Is Charging Customers for a Free Service

DoorDash is now offering a service in which they will send someone to pick up your outgoing packages. Of course, for a fee. The only problem with this is, USPS offers a free pickup service which is available in most locations across the United States.
CNET

Apple Hires India Workers Ahead of First Physical Store Opening

Apple has begun hiring employees for upcoming physical stores in India. The tech giant currently has a dozen live job listings for brick-and-mortar stores at "various locations" across the South Asian country. According to a Financial Times report at least five people confirmed that they've been hired to work at upcoming stores via posts on LinkedIn.
The Associated Press

UAW workers reject CNH offer, extending 8-month strike

More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage. In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by members who work for CNH and said the union’s bargaining committee “will meet to discuss next steps to take with” the company. It was the first vote on an offer since the workers walked off the job months ago. The UAW said this week that it had decided to put the offer before members, but didn’t offer details. Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, previously rejected at the start of the strike a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t cover soaring inflation and health insurance costs. The UAW has not provided many updates on what CNH has offered since the strike began last May.
BURLINGTON, IA
TechRadar

Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu

Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy