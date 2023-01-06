Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
China Stock Market Likely To Continue Recent Rally
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in five straight sessions, accelerating almost 85 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,160-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Monday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ
Indonesia Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday halted the two-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 230 points or 3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,680-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Monday. The global forecast for the...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Shares surge to five-month highs as China reopens borders
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares jumped 2.4% to five-month highs on Monday, as the reopening of China's borders lifted sentiment, while Brazil markets were set for volatility following severe unrest in the capital. Keeping up its rally since the start of the year, MSCI's index of emerging market...
NASDAQ
Thai Stock Market Tipped To Build On Friday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday halted the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,675-point plateau and it's poised to add to its winnings on Monday. The global...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Higher as China Opens its Borders, Raises Import Quotas
The energy sector is expected to begin the week higher, amid a jump in crude and gains in the broader market futures. U.S. stock futures edged up on optimism over China’s reopening and signs of a cooling labor market. There were a handful of recommendation changes from KeyBanc, BofA and Wolfe across E&Ps, OFS, and MLPs/pipelines.
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
Meta will be the top-performing mega-cap internet stock in 2023 after sliding 64% last year, says Jefferies
Jefferies outlined three reasons to be positive on Meta stock in 2023. The shares finished among the S&P 500's worst performers last year.
NASDAQ
3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings
Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
NASDAQ
How MongoDB Stock Gained 28.9% Last Month
Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose by 28.9% in December 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The developer of next-generation database management systems shocked Wall Street with fantastic third-quarter results early in the month, and as of early January, the stock has held onto a large portion of the gains that followed that report.
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures set to extend gains as global markets rally
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were set to open higher on Monday as investors clung to hopes of lower rate hikes from the world's largest economy, while strong commodity prices further lifted sentiment. March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 rose 0.2% by 0708 a.m....
Global food prices hit record high in 2022 amid drought, war
For the whole year, the FAO Food Price Index averaged 143.7 points, more than 14% above the 2021 average, which also saw large increases.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 1/8/2023
The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. (CACC) is a mid-cap value stock in the...
NASDAQ
Why Wynn Resorts Stock Soared This Week
Week to date, shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) were up 12.7% as of 11:18 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The casino operator got a boost at the end of 2022, as China eased restrictions to Macau, which made up most of Wynn Resorts' total revenue before the pandemic.
NASDAQ
These 2 Under-the-Radar Stocks Have Incredibly Bright Futures
Although the Nasdaq Composite was down 33% in 2022 and the S&P 500 dropped about 19% last year, not all stocks were in negative territory. In fact, these two stocks -- both of them financial stocks -- not only beat the market, but blew it out of the water. Here's...
NASDAQ
SPYD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.89, changing hands as high as $41.09 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
SHYG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SHYG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.60, changing hands as high as $41.74 per share. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Tech Titans Worth Owning in 2023 (and Beyond)
Last year was hard for most investors as the S&P 500 fell more than 19%. But chin up: Historically, the stock market rarely has multiple consecutive down years. That doesn't guarantee prosperity in 2023, but it could make now a good time to start buying quality stocks that the broader market declines have pushed to bargain-basement prices.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond (VWOB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (Symbol: VWOB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.31, changing hands as high as $62.42 per share. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VWOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
These Will Be the Hottest Cryptocurrencies in 2023
The cryptocurrency market was flying high in 2021. Market value had reached more than $3 trillion. And leaders like Bitcoin and Shiba Inu skyrocketed. Then came 2022, and the story changed drastically. As major stock indexes moved into bear territory and inflation surged, investors fled the riskiest assets -- such as cryptocurrency.
Comments / 0