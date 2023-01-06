ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

China Stock Market Likely To Continue Recent Rally

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in five straight sessions, accelerating almost 85 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,160-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Monday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ

Indonesia Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Friday halted the two-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 230 points or 3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,680-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Monday. The global forecast for the...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Shares surge to five-month highs as China reopens borders

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares jumped 2.4% to five-month highs on Monday, as the reopening of China's borders lifted sentiment, while Brazil markets were set for volatility following severe unrest in the capital. Keeping up its rally since the start of the year, MSCI's index of emerging market...
NASDAQ

Thai Stock Market Tipped To Build On Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday halted the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,675-point plateau and it's poised to add to its winnings on Monday. The global...
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Higher as China Opens its Borders, Raises Import Quotas

The energy sector is expected to begin the week higher, amid a jump in crude and gains in the broader market futures. U.S. stock futures edged up on optimism over China’s reopening and signs of a cooling labor market. There were a handful of recommendation changes from KeyBanc, BofA and Wolfe across E&Ps, OFS, and MLPs/pipelines.
NASDAQ

2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
NASDAQ

Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.

For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
NASDAQ

3 Soon-To-Be Dividend Kings

Many investors pivot to the Dividend Aristocrats when looking to generate an income stream. After all, it’s easy to understand why; these companies have upped their payouts for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, which displays their reliable nature. While that’s impressive, there’s even a step above the Dividend...
NASDAQ

How MongoDB Stock Gained 28.9% Last Month

Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose by 28.9% in December 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The developer of next-generation database management systems shocked Wall Street with fantastic third-quarter results early in the month, and as of early January, the stock has held onto a large portion of the gains that followed that report.
NASDAQ

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures set to extend gains as global markets rally

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index were set to open higher on Monday as investors clung to hopes of lower rate hikes from the world's largest economy, while strong commodity prices further lifted sentiment. March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 rose 0.2% by 0708 a.m....
NASDAQ

Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 1/8/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. (CACC) is a mid-cap value stock in the...
NASDAQ

Why Wynn Resorts Stock Soared This Week

Week to date, shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) were up 12.7% as of 11:18 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The casino operator got a boost at the end of 2022, as China eased restrictions to Macau, which made up most of Wynn Resorts' total revenue before the pandemic.
NASDAQ

These 2 Under-the-Radar Stocks Have Incredibly Bright Futures

Although the Nasdaq Composite was down 33% in 2022 and the S&P 500 dropped about 19% last year, not all stocks were in negative territory. In fact, these two stocks -- both of them financial stocks -- not only beat the market, but blew it out of the water. Here's...
NASDAQ

SPYD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.89, changing hands as high as $41.09 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

SHYG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: SHYG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.60, changing hands as high as $41.74 per share. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

3 Tech Titans Worth Owning in 2023 (and Beyond)

Last year was hard for most investors as the S&P 500 fell more than 19%. But chin up: Historically, the stock market rarely has multiple consecutive down years. That doesn't guarantee prosperity in 2023, but it could make now a good time to start buying quality stocks that the broader market declines have pushed to bargain-basement prices.
NASDAQ

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond (VWOB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (Symbol: VWOB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.31, changing hands as high as $62.42 per share. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VWOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

These Will Be the Hottest Cryptocurrencies in 2023

The cryptocurrency market was flying high in 2021. Market value had reached more than $3 trillion. And leaders like Bitcoin and Shiba Inu skyrocketed. Then came 2022, and the story changed drastically. As major stock indexes moved into bear territory and inflation surged, investors fled the riskiest assets -- such as cryptocurrency.

