Opinion: Día de Reyes teaches us that treasure can be found in small places

By Bernardo Lara
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The Nativity Scene inside Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Chula Vista. (Laura Castañeda)

Lara is a Catholic priest for the Diocese of San Diego. He lives in Brawley.

Your Christmas tree may be on the curb and memories of holiday get-togethers are beginning to fade. But for believers, the Christmas season continues for two to three weeks after Dec. 25.

In fact, Catholics and other Christian denominations will celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany on Jan. 6, the 12th day of Christmas. This day marks the end of the journey that three kings from the East began in search of Jesus, who had been born in Bethlehem.

“When they saw the star [that guided them] they were filled with immense joy,” the Gospel of Matthew tells us. “They entered the house, saw the child with his mother, Mary, and prostrating themselves they adored him; They opened their treasures and offered gifts: gold, frankincense and myrrh,”

In Mexico, where I spent my childhood, and in other Latin American countries, this feast day is called Día de Reyes or Day of Kings, and it’s observed both at church and at home.

Children in Latin America don’t receive gifts from Santa Claus (although in border cities this is becoming more common) on Dec. 25. Rather, it is the Three Kings who bring the gifts on Jan. 6. Before going to sleep the night before, children usually leave a shoe with a wish list and in the morning, they will find the gifts that “the Kings” brought.

A traditional part of this feast day is sharing the rosca de Reyes, or “wreath of kings,” with family and friends. The rosca is a holiday bread, shaped like a crown, decorated with colorful dried fruits, its “jewels.” The rosca symbolizes the infinity of God’s love, with no beginning or end.

The highlight of the rosca is the figurine of the infant Jesus hidden somewhere in the dough. Whoever gets the slice with the figurine is believed to be blessed and therefore has to host a fiesta, complete with tamales and atole, on Feb. 2, Día de la Candelaria, or Candlemas Day.

Día de Reyes is another joyous opportunity to come together with family and friends to eat and sing. The day, however, is not just a celebratory one. It’s a spiritual one.

Just like the kings had to set out to find God, we’re reminded that we also must set out to find Him. To do this, it’s essential to leave our comfort zone and begin to walk. We have to be open to see what others may not see, feel what others may not feel, and discover what is hidden.

As Pope Francis tells us, it’s necessary “to journey to the peripheries” in our own life, deal with problems we don’t want to deal with, overcome our fears, become more sensitive to the human suffering around us, and be more fraternal.

As residents of the San Diego-Tijuana border region, we see firsthand the joys, dreams and tears that countless people experience as they pass through. We encounter people who have left their country in search of a better life, looking for a place where they can live, study and work productively and safely.

Going back to the biblical story, the kings first arrived in the great city of Jerusalem. It was logical to think that God would be born in a place with so much wealth and power. However, just as that story shows us, the real treasure is found in the smallness of family, of charity toward neighbors and of peace.

Bethlehem is a small, unassuming city. However, it was there, in a manger, where God could be found. It was in that simple place where shepherds and kings, believers and nonbelievers, came together. An infant was a point of encounter for them.

In the same way, each of us can be a point of encounter for people, especially those different from us, recognizing that treasure can be found in the small places of our life and society.

Día de Reyes is a little slice of a Mexican tradition that allows us to share this message of faith and love.

And, sure, the day also gives us a chance to find out who will “get” the baby Jesus and host a holiday party for us in February. Pass the tamales!

