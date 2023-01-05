Officially, Buckingham Palace has maintained what it must hope is being seen as a dignified silence in the face of Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare. However, the first signs of pushback strategy are now starting to filter out from behind palace walls, with friends of the late Queen Elizabeth II telling senior reporters at the Daily Telegraph that Harry and Meghan’s “ambushing” of the family, by making shocking revelations to the media in the final years of her life, “had an impact” on her health before she died in September last year.

1 DAY AGO