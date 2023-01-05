Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Wanted Catherine to Change the Spelling of Her Name Because There Were Already Too Many “C” Names in the Royal Family
Even though she was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, Charles and Camilla once wanted the Princess of Wales to spell her name “Katherine” because there were already too many “C” names in the royal family, Prince Harry writes in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, out on Tuesday. The...
Harry Was a Hypocrite Who Harmed Ailing Queen, Sources Say
Officially, Buckingham Palace has maintained what it must hope is being seen as a dignified silence in the face of Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare. However, the first signs of pushback strategy are now starting to filter out from behind palace walls, with friends of the late Queen Elizabeth II telling senior reporters at the Daily Telegraph that Harry and Meghan’s “ambushing” of the family, by making shocking revelations to the media in the final years of her life, “had an impact” on her health before she died in September last year.
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
Anthony Fauci says he has 'no idea' what Elon Musk's talking about after the Twitter chief threatened to release the 'Fauci Files'
Anthony Fauci said he has "no idea" what Elon Musk is talking about after the Twitter chief threatened to release the "Fauci Files" last Sunday. Fauci told the CBS News podcast "The Takeout": "I have no idea what he's talking about. I mean, there's a lot of misinformation, conspiracy theories and disinformation going on."
Nicolas Cage will not join Pedro Pascal in 'The Mandalorian': 'I'm not in the "Star Wars" family, I'm in the "Star Trek" family.'
Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal hit it off in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — certainly in front of the cameras (it’s one of the best movie bromances we’ve seen in years, despite its lousy box office) and by accounts, behind the scenes, too. It’s why...
