Smoky Sweet Potato
Sweet PotatoPhoto byrobynmac (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Smoky Sweet Potato.
One Pot Pasta with Tomatoes and Shrimp
This one pot pasta comes together in just 25 minutes. One pot meals are truly a gift for anyone who doesn’t like spending too much time in the kitchen—they’re simple to execute and even easier to clean up. This pasta dish features fresh flavors like cherry tomatoes, shallots and lemon. Add in your protein with Simple Truth Peeled & Deveined Jumbo Raw Frozen Shrimp and complete the sauce with grated parmesan and basil pesto.
Classic Chili Recipe
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Homemade Chili.
Smash Your Broccoli for the Crispiest, Most Flavorful Side Dish
If you’re a fan of simple side dishes, then you probably love broccoli. Broccoli is fantastic when it’s nice and crispy, perfectly seasoned, and a little charred. Our usual go-to is to toss florets with plenty of olive oil and roast them at a high temperature (around 425°F is usually ideal). There is, however, another step you can take to up the crisp factor: Smash the florets!
Pesto Chicken Sliders Recipe for Tasty Game Day Party Food
Pesto chicken sliders are perfect to serve up on game day, after school, or any other gathering where finger food is ideal. Of course, tiny chicken sandwiches are also tasty for any lunch or dinner – no special occasion required. However, if you’re looking for party food, definitely give these pesto and tomato chicken sliders a pin.
Country-style onion gravy
Yummy onion gravy should never be too oily or too watery. The flour should be cooked until it's browned and the gravy should be thick and rich. I prepare my onion gravy in the same manner as making a roux. The only difference here is that I start my onion gravy out by cooking my onions in a skillet with a combination of meat drippings and butter first. A typical roux begins with equal parts of butter, oil, and flour, then the meat drippings, broth, and seasoning are added. If you prefer to prepare your roux separately, then add the remaining ingredients you can. Just make sure that you sauté your onions in a separate pan, too, before adding them to your gravy.
Three Simple Ways To Make Better Salads
Be a better cook by adding crispy, crunchy, and creamy textures to your bowl of greens.
ThePrep: 15-Minute Dinners to Help Me Eat Well in 2023
Happy New Year! I love the motivational vibes the new year brings. The idea of a fresh start motivates me to plan new things and make the most of 2023. But rather than setting hard-to-achieve resolutions, I'm sticking to the healthy habits I already know work well: eating colorful fruits and veggies, doing exercise I enjoy, prioritizing quality sleep and frequenting my loved ones. To kick off this week in a healthy way, I'll be making tasty balanced dinners that are ready in just 15 minutes.
Country-fried round steak
Today, I used beef round steak to prepare my country-fried steak, but I have used deer (venison) steak, tenderized pork steak, and even minute steaks to make this very same recipe. It's truly a southern recipe, and it's absolutely delicious when it's prepared.
Crispy Potato Chunks
Cube potatoesPhoto byjogyabraham (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Crispy Potato Chunks.
Tater Tot Casserole
Enjoy a helping of Tater Tot Casserole- a hearty and filling ground beef and veggie dinner topped with everyone's favorite, tater tots!. Ready in just over an hour, this tasty casserole is the epitome of comfort food and will have the whole family ranting and raving with full bellies. No need to make side dishes or a separate main dish, this casserole is a whole meal served all in one serving dish. We love when there are less dishes to do at the end of the night after a delicious dinner!
Beef Taco Bowls
1/4 cup fresh cilantro chopped (not packed) 1 tablespoon Franks hot sauce or any other hot sauce. 1 lime juiced (for serving) First, begin by preparing the cilantro lime rice. Follow the instructions: https://fitfoodiefinds.com/copy-cat-cilantro-lime-brown-rice/. Next, prepare the ground beef tacos. Follow the instructions: https://fitfoodiefinds.com/easy-ground-beef-tacos/. Set aside. Create a tomato and...
Sous Vide Beef Brisket with Ancho Chili Sauce
Prepare a thermocirculator and water bath according to manufacturer's directions. Set thermocirculator to 128 degrees F (53 degrees C) and allow water bath to come up to temperature. While water heats, trim excess fat from the fat cap of the brisket to about 1/4 inch. Do not remove all the...
Crockpot Glazed Pork Tenderloin
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.
Recipes from Ronee: Cream Cheese Danish
I like this recipe, not only because it’s really good, but these ingredients can all be kept in your fridge or pantry for a long time until you need a quick and easy dessert. Once when my nieces and nephews were visiting, I made an assembly line for them to create these. It did include […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Cream Cheese Danish appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Butter crusted bread
Today, I am making my Boule (round) butter crusted bread. This bread is baked inside a 375 degrees F oven, inside a cast-iron skillet. It can also be baked inside a Dutch oven, on a baking stone, or in a loaf pan. Use whatever works best for you and your occasion.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
Easy Shrimp Tacos
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These easy shrimp tacos are the perfect simple dinner for busy weeknights! Plump, juicy shrimp are cooked in a flavorful spice blend then wrapped in warm flour tortillas and piled high with your favorite toppings.
How to reheat leftover pizza at home like a pro
So you've managed — by some divine grace — not to finish your entire pizza. That alone is accomplishment enough, and you should be proud of your noble restraint. You know what they say: Good things come to those that wait, and the good thing coming to you is the ultimate leftover pizza lunch.
