Ina Garten’s 12 Best Recipes From ‘Barefoot Contessa Make It Ahead’
In Ina Garten’s ‘Make It Ahead’ each recipe includes clear instructions for what you can do ahead of time and how far in advance.
Abbondanza: This vodka sauce is the silkiest, easiest and creamiest weeknight dinner imaginable
Abbondanza — Italian for "abundance" — is a bi-monthly column from writer Michael La Corte in which the author shares his tips for making traditional Italian-American recipes even better. "Penne alla vodka," as many a restaurant menu, recipe, or catering spread will call it, was one of the...
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Glazed Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread
This easy Glazed Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread is made with King's Hawaiian sweet rolls, cinnamon, brown sugar and butter and drizzled with icing. Ooey gooey deliciousness!. This recipe for Cinnamon Roll Pull Apart Bread is absolutely amazing! It is so delicious and so simple to make! It's like a gooey giant Cinnamon Roll that you can tear into with family and friends or all by yourself!
Lasagna to make an Italian grandmother proud: Alex Guarnaschelli shares her family recipe
Alex Guarnaschelli's lasagna is packed with 40 hand-rolled meatballs, San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses.
Country-style onion gravy
Yummy onion gravy should never be too oily or too watery. The flour should be cooked until it's browned and the gravy should be thick and rich. I prepare my onion gravy in the same manner as making a roux. The only difference here is that I start my onion gravy out by cooking my onions in a skillet with a combination of meat drippings and butter first. A typical roux begins with equal parts of butter, oil, and flour, then the meat drippings, broth, and seasoning are added. If you prefer to prepare your roux separately, then add the remaining ingredients you can. Just make sure that you sauté your onions in a separate pan, too, before adding them to your gravy.
Beef and Cheese Enchiladas - Weekend Potluck #563
Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Beef and Cheese Enchiladas from Butter and Baggage. Our other featured recipes include: Instant Pot Shrimp Scampi from Pip and Ebby, Pizza Spaghetti Bake from The Recipe Life and Mary is sharing her super popular recipe for No Peek Beef Tips!
Smash Your Broccoli for the Crispiest, Most Flavorful Side Dish
If you’re a fan of simple side dishes, then you probably love broccoli. Broccoli is fantastic when it’s nice and crispy, perfectly seasoned, and a little charred. Our usual go-to is to toss florets with plenty of olive oil and roast them at a high temperature (around 425°F is usually ideal). There is, however, another step you can take to up the crisp factor: Smash the florets!
Tater Tot Casserole
Enjoy a helping of Tater Tot Casserole- a hearty and filling ground beef and veggie dinner topped with everyone's favorite, tater tots!. Ready in just over an hour, this tasty casserole is the epitome of comfort food and will have the whole family ranting and raving with full bellies. No need to make side dishes or a separate main dish, this casserole is a whole meal served all in one serving dish. We love when there are less dishes to do at the end of the night after a delicious dinner!
Ina Garten's fave Lodge cast iron pan is just $20 right now — save up to 50%
We turn to Ina Garten for her delicious yet simple recipes and cookware recommendations, so when we spotted her favorite cast iron pan on sale, we had to share the news ASAP. Few chefs have as much of an impact as Ina, aka the Barefoot Contessa. The award-winning culinary mastermind is famous for her deconstructed simple French dishes, with a focus on spending less time in the kitchen and more on entertaining guests.
Mountain Man Breakfast Recipe in New Lodge ‘Yellowstone’ Skillet
Perhaps the heartiest campfire breakfast on the planet is the Mountain Man Breakfast, a delicious combination of meats, hash browns, veggies, eggs, and cheese. Not only is the meal simple to prepare over the fire, but also everything cooks in one skillet for easy cleanup. Today, we’re cooking everything in a brand-new Lodge Cast Iron Yellowstone Steer Skillet, so you can harness your inner Yellowstone cowboy while you cook.
Super-Rich Chocolate Pudding Recipe
If you love pudding, but are looking for a new way to make it, then this super-rich chocolate pudding is perfect for you. This dish makes the perfect nightcap to dinner, but it would also be great served with lunch, or even as a snack. Chocolate chips make the pudding richer, and more decadent than your traditional pudding.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie 🍫
Looking for an easy and delicious dessert recipe that just about everyone will enjoy? Look no further than this peanut butter chocolate pie. Anyone can make this, it's comes together quickly, in fact the most labor intensive part is crushing the Oreo's for the crust! The richness and creamy texture of this pie makes this an ultra rich dessert. Cut small slivers, a small piece goes a long way - you can always go back for seconds! This is absolutely one of my favorite guilty pleasures. Feel free to embellish this pie to your liking. You could add Oreos or Reese's pieces to the top, chocolate ganache or even crushed peanut butter cups. Delicious!!!
Three Simple Ways to Make Better Salads
Be a better cook by adding crispy, crunchy, and creamy textures to your bowl of greens.
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread
Are you looking for a simple and delicious way to enjoy the flavor and health benefits of oatmeal? Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread is an easy-to-make, healthy snack that is sure to please everyone. It’s full of apples, cinnamon and wholesome rolled oats. Plus, you can take it with you on the go!
Sourdough Bread Recipe
At the start of the pandemic, sourdough bread was all the craze. I found myself in need of something to learn or do to distract myself from the stress of having a newborn baby, a rambunctious toddler, a husband suddenly working from our basement at the start of the unknowns of a global pandemic. And it was in those dark days of the start of the pandemic that my love for sourdough bread was born.
Mushroom Chicken – A French Classic
A staple dish that keeps getting reinvented over and over in my kitchen. I love chicken, but only chicken thighs. There is something about the richness of the meat. Tender and so versatile. And then, to my family’s dismay, I also love the skin.
Tomato Braised Pork Chops
As the weather gets cooler I look forward to creating delicious slow-braised dishes in my kitchen. My Tomato Braised Sicilian Pork Chops will definitely fill your belly and warm your soul.
Cast Iron Pan-Fried Asparagus Recipe
If we are rating vegetables on their appearance, asparagus would likely take the award for best looking, due to its pretty green stalks and delicate, petal-like tips. Asparagus is a springtime vegetable, but luckily, it is available year-round because there are so many ways to use this versatile vegetable. This recipe for cast iron, pan-fried asparagus is brought to us by wellness coach Miriam Hahn who says, "This is my favorite way to make asparagus. The combination of the lemon and garlic with the tender asparagus is mouth-watering, and everyone who tries it, loves it."
