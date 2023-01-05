Dad Who Ate 124 Kebabs in 31 Days to Raise $1,200 For Charity Says He is "Physically and Psychologically" Damaged

Read full article on original website
Air Farce Chemtrail Swine
2d ago
I found the rest of the article elsewhere online, minus the barrage of asinine advertisements. After reading the article I got hungry and wanted a kebab 🥙.
Reply(3)
50
Barbara Cartwright
2d ago
Hmmm. Other than getting bored with eating the same meal every day for a month, I don't see how that could hurt him ... unless he's a vegan.
Reply(9)
29
'Ellena Handbasket
2d ago
I thought kebabs were little things on sticks. not sandwiches. have I been misinformed? I thought shawarma was the stuff on bread, or in a wrap. and I don't see how eating something like that could lead to those issues, simply for the fact that there are so many varieties, even if I am misinformed as to what a kebab actually is, there are so many options out there I don't see how anybody could get to this point....
Reply(5)
27
Related
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
After Taking a Sip of Her Juice, Father Realizes Restaurant Served His Toddler Alcohol
After taking one taste of his toddler's apple juice and noticing that she was acting strangely, a father dialed 911. This family made the decision to go out to lunch at a restaurant on a Sunday after they had completed attending church. Aaliyah drank the apple juice that her parents had selected. So far, everything had been going as usual.
A 28-year-old who got her buccal fat removed last year and has 'zero regrets' describes the procedure
Everyone is talking about buccal fat removal which makes cheeks appear more slim. YouTuber Amber Rapp shares what it's really like to have the procedure.
Furious families say their Christmas was ruined after finding their turkeys had gone rotten
People are flocking to social media in outrage after finding their turkey 'rotten' in the lead up to Christmas. It's Christmas Eve, you've prepped your roasties, peeled the veg and have started on the gravy, you go to the fridge to get the turkey out to give it a nice old rest and prep, but, to your horror, what do you find? The damn bird has gone off.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
20-Year-Old Dies Of 'Fried Rice Syndrome' After Eating 5-Day-Old Pasta
His story can serve as a warning to others to be careful with their leftovers.
Horror as woman told she could lose a thumb after terrible mistake during manicure
A woman in Australia has been told she could lose her thumb after a manicure went horribly wrong. Sue, from Perth, said she ended up contracting a bone-eating bacteria after receiving the treatment at a beauty salon in Perth. Watch her explain her shocking story here:. Sue told 9News that...
Man Unable to Spend Christmas With His Family Because His Wife Didn't Wake Him Up in Time to Catch His Flight
Having difficulty with one's in-laws is an age-old phenomenon that has been facing families for generations. The everyday realities of family life have rarely made such relations a smooth process. Conflicting values, divergent ideas, and strong personalities complicate matters even further. In this way, as you're about to discover, it is not shocking to find oneself in a relationship with one's in-laws that can be strained at best or untenable at worst.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
I’m a doctor and you aren’t washing 5 body parts right: ‘Guys, it gets gross!’
A doctor is getting down and dirty with TikTok followers over their lack of hygiene: It’s “navel” warfare. Dr. Jen Caudle, who has racked up nearly 90,000 loyal followers and more than 1.3 million likes on the platform, recently posted a video sharing the Top 5 areas people don’t wash enough — starting with the belly button. “That’s right, a lot of guys don’t wash their belly button at all,” she declares in the now-viral clip, which already has over 1 million views mere days after being posted. “Guys, it gets gross! Please wash your belly button,” pleads Caudle, a k a the...
Upworthy
Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Time Out Global
These baby names are going extinct because no one likes them any more
Ever heard a name and thought, ‘Who would name their child that?’ Us too. And now it seems so few people are using certain names that they are now considered ‘critically endangered’. A new list from parenting website BabyCentre has revealed all the names that have...
Actress Ruth Madoc Dies After Shocking Fall
Actress Ruth Madoc has died aged 79 after being rushed to hospital following a fall and telling her fans not to worry. The Welsh actress was best known for playing Gladys Pugh in the show Hi-de-Hi! from 1980 to 1988. She passed away on Friday after being taken to hospital after a fall and being forced to pull out of a pantomime. Before her death she wrote on Instagram, saying “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!! I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Madoc (@ruthmadocofficial) Read it at The Sun
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Man Who Spent $15,000 To Become A Dog Worried Friends Think He's 'Weird'
He used the money to turn himself into a collie.
‘He’s Broken My Heart’: Brendan Fraser’s Estranged Brother Accused Actor Of Refusing To Help Him When He Was Broke & Homeless Years Before ‘The Whale’ Success
Oscar hopeful Brendan Fraser has been riding high with his career resurgence after a critically acclaimed performance in The Whale — but years before the actor was haunted by family drama including a homeless brother who said the A-list star refused to help him, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fraser’s estranged brother Regan spoke out in 1999 as the actor was riding high on the success of The Mummy. In an interview, Regan said he was homeless while his brother was making millions. “I’ve hit rock bottom and my brother is a superstar, yet he acts like I’m not even alive,” Regan...
Husband on wife: "'She cooked for years; last night she told me to make my dinner"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing to stay at home to look after the kids and do chores while taking care of the whole family can be just as tiring as working full-time in the office.
“I want a baby, but not one like that,” man says to wife in front of friend’s crying infant
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Having a child is very hard - all parents know this for certain. Sure, there is joy and fulfillment and satisfaction in being a parent, but mostly it’s a lot of work, a lot of grief, a lot of worrying and caring for a little person who wouldn’t for a second regard your needs, because as a child that is not their job.
Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.
Comments / 124