Breaking ranks, Macron’s gift of tanks to Ukraine puts western alliance under pressure to give Zelenskyy what he wants

Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia announces the death of 600 Ukrainian servicemen in retaliation for an attack on the city of Makyivka
Russia's Defense Ministry announced Sunday the deaths of more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen in a "retaliatory operation" for the New Year's Day attack on Russian forces in the eastern Ukrainian town of Makyivka, which cost the lives of at least 89 servicemen. The attack on Makivka, in the disputed Donetsk...
Kyiv denies Russian claim that 'retaliation' missile strike killed 600 Ukraine soldiers: Live updates
The Ukraine military rejected as false Russia's claim that it conducted a "retaliation" rocket attack Sunday that killed 600 Ukrainian troops housed in Kramatorsk in the hotly contested Donetsk region. Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine's forces in the east, told The Associated Press that the missiles damaged civilian infrastructure...
Kremlin says new Western armoured vehicles for Ukraine will 'deepen suffering'
Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that new deliveries of Western weapons, including French-made armoured vehicles, to Kyiv would "deepen the suffering of the Ukrainian people" and would not change the course of the conflict.
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The Biden administration has shipped more than a half billion U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinian Authority without verifying that the organization isn’t funding terrorism, according to a federal lawsuit. The plaintiffs include victims of terrorism and Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and is being led by America First Legal...
Russia denounces Ukrainian attacks on one of Donetsk’s largest thermal power plants
Pro-Russian authorities in the Donetsk region have reported that a rocket attack launched early this morning by Ukraine caused damage to the Starobeshevskaya thermal power plant in Novi Svit, where at least two people may have been trapped in the rubble. "Emergency services are working at the site of the...
Harry Was a Hypocrite Who Harmed Ailing Queen, Sources Say
Officially, Buckingham Palace has maintained what it must hope is being seen as a dignified silence in the face of Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare. However, the first signs of pushback strategy are now starting to filter out from behind palace walls, with friends of the late Queen Elizabeth II telling senior reporters at the Daily Telegraph that Harry and Meghan’s “ambushing” of the family, by making shocking revelations to the media in the final years of her life, “had an impact” on her health before she died in September last year.
Ukraine war latest: ‘Very difficult’ situation in Soledar amid Russian advance in Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces are slowly advacing in the eastern Donetsk Oblast and the situation is “very difficult” in the town of Soledar, near the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut, a Ukrainian defense official said on Jan. 8. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that tough heavy fighting is raging...
New research shows that Donald Trump's fascist attacks on democracy may have backfired
The internet and social media are a type of experience machine. At their worst, the internet and social media function as a self-reinforcing echo chamber and closed episteme in which many people confuse huge amounts of free and otherwise readily available "information" and "content" with true knowledge and hard-earned expertise.
United Arab Emirates says it will teach about the Holocaust in its schools
The United Arab Emirates says it will begin teaching about the Holocaust in history classes in primary and secondary schools across the country.
50,000-year-old tools thought to have been made by the first Americans were actually crafted by monkeys to break open nuts, study says
Researchers believe that ancient stone tools discovered in Brazil are the work of capuchin monkeys, not early humans, the art and design website Artnet reported, citing an academic article. "We are confident that the early archeological sites from Brazil may not be human-derived but may belong to capuchin monkeys," wrote...
Brazil authorities arrest pro-Bolsonaro rioters after government buildings trashed
So far, 300 people have been arrested, the federal district’s civil police said on Twitter.
With high hopes, Thailand welcomes Chinese tourists' return
Three Cabinet ministers have welcomed Chinese tourists with flowers and gifts as they arrived at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport after China relaxed travel restrictions
