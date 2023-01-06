Verità Continues Growth in the New Year with an Acquisition Significantly Increasing the Company's Size and Depth in the Great Lakes Region

Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
The Hyundai College Grad Program is offered for Eligible Personnel at Dickson City Hyundai
SCRANTON, Pa. (PRWEB) January 09, 2023. Hyundai is offering a $400 bonus toward the lease or purchase of a brand-new Hyundai vehicle at Dickson City Hyundai in Scranton, Pennsylvania, through the Hyundai College Grad Program. The offer is limited to well-qualified customers who meet all the offer criteria and is subject to credit approval through Hyundai Motor Finance (HMF). This offer is valid through Jan. 2, 2024.
Comments / 0