Work gearing up on new Harbor Bridge

Construction on the new Harbor Bridge is expected to ramp up, according to Valente Olivarez, district engineer for the Texas Department of Transportation.

Olivarez provided a monthly update on the bridge during the Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting on Thursday.

He said that since re-mobilizing in December, workers have been working day and night six days a week, which will increase this month.

"I think they are in a position resource-wise where they plan to ramp up to 7 days a week, 24/7 beginning here in January," Olivarez said.

As KRIS 6 News has previously reported, TXDOT halted work on the main span of the bridge on July 15, 2022, saying the new Harbor Bridge's final design "of the cable-stayed design is highly problematic," and that if it were allowed to finish, "would create safety concerns."

Work on the main span of the nearly $1 billion bridge was allowed to resume after TXDoT and the developer, Flatiron/Dragados, agreed to fixes for one of five major nonconforming design flaws.

Olivarez says that work will soon begin on expanding the footprint of the bridge foundations, and there will be demolition work in preparation for drilling to occur.

He says TxDOT is planning job fairs and recruiting to fill positions for roadwork and other positions on the project.

