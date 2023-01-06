ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Welcome Home Military Heroes Veteran's Angel Tree program success

By Sydney Morgan
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309ub6_0k5Ob4sl00

Welcome Home Military Heroes celebrated its 5th annual Veteran's Angel Tree program.

"It was our most successful year so far," said Cheryl Tolan, the co-founder and secretary of the organization.

The members of this organization team up with social workers and the Facebook group "Patriots of Welcome Home Military Heroes" to pull off this event, and they come from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties.

The organization calls those who participate in the gift-giving "angels," and they grant as many as 296 wishes for veterans and their family members.

Welcome Home Military Heroes place Christmas trees at specific locations, typically businesses, and "welcome" military heroes to fill out a card stating their needs and then put the card on the tree. Anybody can take the card, go buy a gift or two and bring them back to the business for donation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1id4bP_0k5Ob4sl00

"We have grown to 6 tree locations, including Rontal Salon, Coastal Peaks Coffee, A la Carte Gift Store, Peacock Cellars, Oak Knolls Hardware store, and the American Legion Post 534 of Orcutt," said Tolan.

Welcome Home Military Heroes is in charge of delivering items.

"We gather the gifts, bring them to our wrapping location, and tag them with each recipient's name," said Tolan.

Most of the requests this year included the following:

  • Gas gift cards
  • Grocery gift cards
  • Blankets
  • Warm coats
  • Toys
  • Kids clothing
  • Books

This year, they estimated that the "angels" gathered roughly $17,000 worth of items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o1Ai3_0k5Ob4sl00

With 11 years under their belt of service for the community, the Welcome Home Military Heroes are no way near finished with their mission.

If you are interested in getting involved in this program or any of the other veteran services they offer throughout the year, you can either join their Facebook group, "Patriots of Welcome Home Military Heroes" or go to their website .

Comments / 1

Related
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center

Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Historic Theater Poised to Revitalize Lompoc

A diamond in the rough, the Lompoc Theatre Project (LTP) is poised to breathe new life into a community that’s ready for revitalization. This iconic local building in Lompoc’s Old Town has a long and winding history. Now in its second phase of fundraising under the guidance of the Lompoc Theatre Project Corporation, a registered nonprofit, great things are in the works as we usher in the new year.
LOMPOC, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria is a charming city in Santa Barbara County, California that offers visitors plenty of outdoor attractions. Whether you're looking to explore its history, enjoy the great outdoors, or get a glimpse of the rich culture in the state, you'll find plenty of fun and exciting activities in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

“Cabins for Change” open in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community

GROVER BEACH, Calif.– Temporary housing project "Cabins for Change" opens in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community. The 20 cabins provide individual private shelter, 24/7 support, case management, and recover and housing stability guidance for homeless individuals. The post “Cabins for Change” open in Grover Beach to address homelessness in the community appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GROVER BEACH, CA
sitelinesb.com

Two Local Favorites Are Teaming Up in San Roque

When renovation started at the San Roque strip mall at 3435 State Street (Las Positas/S. Ontare), formerly home to La Rumba nightclub, the plan was for a “new multi-tenant space featuring coffee, beer/wine, and full kitchen.” The plan changed: instead, Funk Zone taproom Lama Dog and Sama Sama are partnering on a new establishment in the space, which is being redone to snazzy effect by Kevin Moore Architect. Lama Dog’s Pete Burnham was kind enough to elaborate: “This collab will have an even larger tap list and bottle shop from Lama Dog as well as the amazing food we all love from Sama Sama. We’ll be very family-friendly, with games, TVs, and hopefully ice cream or something similar. These things always seem to take longer than expected, but we’re hoping for fall of this year to open up.” P.S. It’ll be called Lama Dog.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA.com

Photos: Oil sheen spotted off Santa Barbara coast

An oil sheen has been spotted off the Santa Barbara County coast. The sheen, between 1 and a half and 2 miles in size, was spotted on Friday about 5 nautical miles off of Summerland Beach, the United States Coast Guard said in a news release. On Saturday, a Coast...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy