Santa Barbara County, CA

Temporary prescription refill waivers for Santa Barbara and San Mateo Counties

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
 4 days ago
The Defense Health Agency announced in a press release that TRICARE beneficiaries in Santa Barbara and San Mateo counties may receive emergency prescription refills now through Jan. 15 due to flooding.

To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303. People may also search the network pharmacy locator.

If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be filled at another store in that chain. If the provider is available, beneficiaries can call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.

As a reminder, TRICARE beneficiaries, other than active-duty service members, may receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider and do not need a referral. This allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable because of emergencies.

