Lompoc baby revived after fentanyl exposure, parents arrested

Lompoc Firefighters along with AMR and police responded to reports of a one-year-old that was unresponsive Thursday morning.

First responders arrived at a home on the 800 block of North F Street at 11:14 a.m. and found the one-year-old had been exposed to suspected fentanyl.

First responders administered Narcan to the baby and it was revived. The baby was transported to the Lompoc Hospital for further medical care.

The mother and father were arrested. Robert Curtis, 31, and Jessie McCoy, 36, are both facing felony child endangerment charges.

Officials say this is a reminder of the dangers of fentanyl. Police say only a two-milligram dose of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, and it is particularly dangerous for someone with no tolerance to opioids. The fentanyl drug is 50 times more potent than heroin.

