Knowing how to clean tile floors is not a one-approach-tackles-all situation. From ceramic and marble to porcelain and vinyl, a rudimentary tile cleaning approach is not always the same. That means cleaning tile floors, or any tile in general, may require several tactics. “Each tile type absorbs stains differently and has its own way that it needs to be properly cleaned,” says Janice Stewart, the owner of Castle Keepers House Cleaners in Charleston, South Carolina. “Also, some tiles are more porous than others.” For instance, using bleach to remove a wine stain from vintage ceramic tile may result in yellowing. Here, five common materials and tips on how to clean tile floors in any room—from the kitchen to the porch to the bathroom.

6 DAYS AGO