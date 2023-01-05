ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Types of Attic Insulation

Choose from these types of attic insulation to keep your house warm and your attic dry and mold-free. You'll also extend the life of your roof. Have you been feeling a little cold in your house lately? Noticing your energy bills creeping upward? Seeing areas of your roof where snow melts more slowly than others? Perhaps you’ve detected moldy odors in your attic or seen mold growing on the framing.
Should You Paint Your Front Door and Garage Door the Same Color? Here's What Experts Say

Front doors get all the glory. They’re the face of the home, the place where door mats are rolled out, guests are welcomed, and friends who are family walk in. “Other than the siding, your front door is usually what people see the most when looking at the exterior of your home and often how they judge the personality of the home,” says Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. But the garage door? That’s a different story.
How to Clean Tile Floors—From Ceramic to Cement Surfaces

Knowing how to clean tile floors is not a one-approach-tackles-all situation. From ceramic and marble to porcelain and vinyl, a rudimentary tile cleaning approach is not always the same. That means cleaning tile floors, or any tile in general, may require several tactics. “Each tile type absorbs stains differently and has its own way that it needs to be properly cleaned,” says Janice Stewart, the owner of Castle Keepers House Cleaners in Charleston, South Carolina. “Also, some tiles are more porous than others.” For instance, using bleach to remove a wine stain from vintage ceramic tile may result in yellowing. Here, five common materials and tips on how to clean tile floors in any room—from the kitchen to the porch to the bathroom.
Nolah Evolution 15" mattress review 2023

The Nolah Evolution 15" mattress is a firm, well-made hybrid bed-in-a-box. The mattress absorbs movement and is very comfortable — especially for back sleepers — as the seven-layer construction cradles your pressure points, supporting and aligning your spine. Although it stayed cool to the touch, we did run hot a few times. It’s costly, but there are deals available.
What Are Some Services Provided by Commercial Roofing Contractors?

If you own a hotel, restaurant, warehouse, or industrial building, you already know how important your roof is to the success of your business. It keeps the equipment and personnel safe from external elements. Therefore, you must take good care of it so that it can withstand natural disasters like...
ECO-WORTHY’s 100W solar panel kit includes a 30A charge controller at new $99 low in New Green Deals

Are you finally ready to dip your toes in the solar pool? Well, this 100W kit gets you started with ease. In the package, there’s the 100W solar panel, 30W PWM charge controller, cables, and mounting brackets. All of this can be had for just $99 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 27% off. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
What Is Task Lighting?

Of the three types of lighting — ambient, task, and accent — we take a look at task lighting and what it brings to a space, as well as how to properly use it.
