Should Your Kitchen Floors Be Darker Than Your Cabinets?
Dark flooring may not fit everyone's preferences, but can it be worked into a kitchen correctly to create a dynamic space in your home that can inspire you?
HGTV Star Christina Hall's Pick For The Best Type Of Cabinet And Drawer Pulls
The finishing touches of any renovation project may be the hardest to settle on because we all know they really tie together the room's overall aesthetic.
How Home Town Stars Ben And Erin Napier Made A Bedroom By The Front Door More Private
A bedroom near the front door may be convenient, but it's far from a private arrangement. Find out how two HGTV stars solved the issue via thoughtful design.
Where's The Best Place For A Jade Plant In Your Home?
In the right growing conditions, a jade plant can be a family heirloom since it can live for over 100 years. That's why it's vital to position them correctly.
Why You Should Consider Using Different Finishes In Your Bathroom
While many consider the kitchen to be the highlight of the home, the bathroom is ideal for homeowners to show off personality, drama, and fun creative choices.
What Is Underfloor Insulation And Is It Worth It?
Consider underfloor insulation to help regulate temperatures, increase energy efficiency, and lower bills. Here's everything you need to know.
Should You Add Backsplash To Your Bathroom Vanity?
The bathroom is one of the best spots to let your creativity shine. Here we explore whether or not you need a backsplash behind your vanity.
Should You Invest In Tiled Countertops?
For your new kitchen countertops, you'll need to settle on a material, and while a natural stone slab is beautiful, we take a look at an alternative: tile.
The Design Form That Etsy Says Will Be Popular In 2023
Etsy says that a subset of curvy pieces has emerged, called melting forms. Here, you'll discover what makes these decorations stand out as well as some ideas.
What's The Difference? Porcelain Vs. Ceramic Tile
They might look deceivingly similar in a home improvement store, but there are a lot of differences between porcelain and ceramic tiles. Here is a deep dive.
How To Achieve A Cozy Winter Home Aesthetic After The Holiday Decor Comes Down
When the holiday decor comes down, you may feel like your home lacks a sense of coziness. Here's how to decorate your home for a warmer feel.
This Accent Wall Idea Will Instantly Make Your Small Room Look Bigger
From the right hue to texture and design, there are many ways to turn your small room into a more spacious one utilizing an accent wall. Read on.
The Easiest Way To Install Wood Flooring, According To An Expert
Changing your wood flooring is a huge upgrade, but installing it can be hard. Fortunately, expert Rotem Eylor shared some installation tips with House Digest.
How To Use Colors To Warm Up A Room
Whatever the design scheme you are going for, there are a number of shades and colored elements in a room that can be maximized to bring in necessary warmth.
11 Easy Ways To Pamper Your Greenery For Houseplant Appreciation Day
Houseplant Appreciation Day is the perfect day to care for and pamper your favorite plants. Find out how to do it right without having to overcomplicate things.
Vaulted Or Conventional? House Digest Survey Reveals The Best Type Of Ceiling For Your Home
A ceiling may not be the focal point of a room, but it certainly makes a world of difference. Find out which style homeowners prefer in this survey.
The Hosts Of Renovation Impossible Explain How To Ensure Your Renovation Is A Success
Working together can be one of the hardest parts of any home remodeling project, especially when the budget is tight and stress starts to rise.
How To Use The Six-Month Rule When Decluttering
When it's time to take on the task of decluttering your home, it's always best to have a plan. Rules like the six-month rule can provide the structure you need.
Sanded Vs. Unsanded Grout: A Comparison
What's the difference between sanded and unsanded grout, and how do you know which one to use? Learn about these two types of grout and where to use them.
Brick Or Stone? House Digest Survey Reveals The Best Siding Material For Your Home
There are many siding material options for your home, including stone and brick. But which option do House Digest readers favor for their homes?
