These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
Grand Forks PD investigating body found in high school parking lot
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is currently investigating a death of a man after his body was discovered in the parking lot of Red River High School. Officers were called out the the Southeast side of the school just after 9:30 a.m., Sunday,...
GFPD investigating parking lot death
The Grand Forks Police Department says foul play is not suspected in the death of an adult male found in a parking lot near Red River High School. Officers were sent to 2211 17th Avenue South just after 9:30 this morning (Sunday). When they arrived they discovered the adult male deceased on the southeast side of the school.
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
Buxton, North Dakota Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Attack in Emerado
GRAND FORKS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Buxton, North Dakota man is charged with attempted murder after restraining a woman inside her mobile home in Emerado while it was on fire. Court documents show 29-year-old Jeffery Mundis tried to strangle Ashley Johnson on New Year’s Eve before she got away.
North Dakota vs. South Dakota State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: South Dakota State 7-9; North Dakota 6-10 The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are 0-10 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. North Dakota will play host again and welcome South Dakota State to Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
