Current Records: South Dakota State 7-9; North Dakota 6-10 The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are 0-10 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since December of 2017, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. North Dakota will play host again and welcome South Dakota State to Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO