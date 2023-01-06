ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

alaskasnewssource.com

GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A GCI network outage has temporarily shut down service in numerous cities, according to the network. In a Facebook post at 12:27 p.m. Sunday, GCI wrote that the service failure applies to “wireless voice, data, text, and internet service in multiple communities across the state.”
KYUK

Lost in translation: FEMA sent ‘unintelligible’ disaster relief application information to Alaska Natives impacted by Typhoon Merbok

After Typhoon Merbok slammed into Alaska’s west coast in September 2022, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hired a California-based company to translate information into two Alaska Native languages about how to apply for disaster recovery assistance. Typhoon Merbok damaged homes and destroyed subsistence fishing and hunting tools and camps all over the Y-K Delta and on the Seward Peninsula.
Alaska Beacon

Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke

In response to Lawrence D. Weiss’ commentary published by the Alaska Beacon on Nov. 30 I will first say, “What a waste of energy and print space.”  I’m sure all his friends found humor in his musing. Equating nuclear reactors to nuclear bombs is not a reasonable consideration under any circumstance.  Right now we have […] The post Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska faces potential legal actions from Department of Justice

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Disability Law Center Legal Director Mark Regan has been asked the same question for years. “We get calls and questions from people across the state about ‘why isn’t my child or, why isn’t the child I am responsible for getting mental health treatment in the child’s community,”' Regan said.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims

In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy appoints two new judges to Anchorage Superior Court

The Boney Courthouse in downtown Anchorage, across the street from the larger Nesbett Courthouse, holds the Alaska Supreme Court chambers. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed a public advocate and a private-practice attorney to two vacant seats on the Anchorage Superior Court, his office announced Friday. Laura...
kinyradio.com

FBI participates in Alaska HIDTA Initiative Campaign to combat drug trafficking

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The FBI Anchorage Field Office is participating in a statewide advertising campaign, launched by the Alaska High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) initiative, designed to help communities partner with law enforcement in the fight against drug trafficking in Alaska. This law enforcement effort follows reports that,...
alaskasnewssource.com

Nominations open for Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans may now make submissions for the annual Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards. The awards are geared toward individuals or organizations that have demonstrated a contribution to Alaska’s arts and humanities. The four awards that compose the art category are the Margaret Nick Cooke...
mixfmalaska.com

Gov. Dunleavy sets “School Choice Week in Alaska”

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Dunleavy declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 as “School Choice Week in Alaska” to recognize options as crucial for Alaskan children's futures. Gov. Dunleavy's proclamation highlights the importance of effective education as a key component in preparing children for their future. It also recognizes the...
cruiseaddicts.com

Holland America Line Heading to the Arctic Circle Offering Longer Alaska Cruises In 2024

To celebrate Alaska and to celebrate the region that is at the heart of summer cruising Holland America Line is sharing details of its 2024 Alaska season. The premium cruise line is debuting a new 28-day Arctic Circle itinerary that includes 12 Alaska ports, longer 14-day voyages and 117 weeklong journeys, enhancing its position as the leader in Alaska cruising.
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report 05 January 2023

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: The North Pacific Fishery Management Council puzzles over how to comply with a court’s order to actively manage the offshore Cook Inlet driftnet fishery.
kdlg.org

Bird flu in Washington cracks Alaska’s egg supply chain

On a recent, snowy afternoon, Michael Yingst scanned the dairy section at the AC grocery store in Dillingham. “I came here to look for eggs," he said. "Tomorrow is my birthday and I was hoping to make some banana cream pie. But it looks like we’re going to be out of luck for a while.”
