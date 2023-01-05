Five football players from the FCIAC were chosen First Team All-State when the 2022 Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State Football Teams were announced in December. Tyler Clark and Caleb Smith of Staples High School, New Canaan’s Ty Groff, Trumbull’s Rowan Johnston, and Greenwich’s Jake Kiernan were those five conference...

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO