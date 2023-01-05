ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Five FCIAC players named to All-State football Top 26

Five football players from the FCIAC were chosen First Team All-State when the 2022 Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State Football Teams were announced in December. Tyler Clark and Caleb Smith of Staples High School, New Canaan’s Ty Groff, Trumbull’s Rowan Johnston, and Greenwich’s Jake Kiernan were those five conference...
Boys Ice Hockey – BBD 6, Wilton 3

BBD 2 2 2 – 6 Wilton: Hunter Lishnoff 1g, 1a; Nikolai Naydenov 2a; Sean Lengyal 1g; Will Begnal 1g; Nick Oliveri 1a; Nick Eberhart 1a. BBD: Jovanni Smeriglio 3g; Brody Dietter 2g; Daniel McCue 2a; TJ Miller 2a; Andrew Cheung 1a; Jordan Perrotti 1a; Tim Whitlock 1a.
