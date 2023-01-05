ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Five FCIAC players named to All-State football Top 26

Five football players from the FCIAC were chosen First Team All-State when the 2022 Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State Football Teams were announced in December. Tyler Clark and Caleb Smith of Staples High School, New Canaan’s Ty Groff, Trumbull’s Rowan Johnston, and Greenwich’s Jake Kiernan were those five conference...
Girls Basketball – Trumbull 29, New Canaan 26

New Canaan: Natalie Plosker 0 1-2 1, Maddie Donaldson 4 2-10 10, Nola Kammerer 1 0-2 2, Kate Fung 0 0-0 0, Tia Kivikko 0 0-4 0, Fiona Mueller 2 3-4 7, Cleire Ognibeme 1 0-0 2, Bella Mandel 2 0-1 4, CC Patterson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-23 26.
