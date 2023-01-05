ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

The Always Smiling Jimmy Is Ready For His Fur-ever Home

The always smiling Jimmy is ready for his fur-ever home. Jimmy is out Mutt Monday dog this week. His looks are only outdone by his fabulous personality! Always smiling, Jimmy loves people and is very playful. He will make a great running partner. Due to his breed, you must own your home to adopt this two year old, 53 pound husky mix.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

This weekend: John’s Pass Seafood Festival

The 41st annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival takes place this weekend – Friday through Sunday – at John’s Pass Village, on the southern tip of Madeira Beach. It’s a full-bodied, full-service event with locally-caught seafood, locally-made art and crafts, performances on five stages by local musicians and bands, and activities for kids and families.
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
wfla.com

Tampa Based Murder Mysteries

Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America

Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
TAMPA, FL
mor-tv.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023

From family-friendly offerings like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and Spooktacular to seasonal events such as Bier Fest and Christmas Town, Busch Gardens is brimming with options for guests to return all year. Headlining artists at the Food & Wine Festival include 38 Special, Dustin Lynch, El Gran Combo, Flo...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete Comic Con returns for its second year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Comic Con is back for its second year in St. Petersburg. When you’ve never gone to a comic con before there’s a lot of preconceived notions on what you’ll see. Maybe some Pokémon, Sayans or Sith lords but one thing that could...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy