Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving AmericaL. CaneFlorida State
Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's LuggageDylan BarketTampa, FL
Three (3) Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
995qyk.com
The Always Smiling Jimmy Is Ready For His Fur-ever Home
The always smiling Jimmy is ready for his fur-ever home. Jimmy is out Mutt Monday dog this week. His looks are only outdone by his fabulous personality! Always smiling, Jimmy loves people and is very playful. He will make a great running partner. Due to his breed, you must own your home to adopt this two year old, 53 pound husky mix.
fox13news.com
St. Pete man builds business based on passion for Polynesian culture
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Pete man’s passion for collecting Tiki mugs has gone from a hobby to a full-blown business. Twenty years ago, John Mulder and his wife Janet were in a thrift store and found a Tiki mug that kicked off his collection. "I've always been...
stpetecatalyst.com
This weekend: John’s Pass Seafood Festival
The 41st annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival takes place this weekend – Friday through Sunday – at John’s Pass Village, on the southern tip of Madeira Beach. It’s a full-bodied, full-service event with locally-caught seafood, locally-made art and crafts, performances on five stages by local musicians and bands, and activities for kids and families.
wfla.com
Tampa Based Murder Mysteries
Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving America
Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.
This Tiny House Village in Florida Will Make Your Next Getaway Unique
Could you live tiny?
Family devastated after fire destroys their Pasco County home
The McGarry family has been living out of a hotel for almost a week after their home on Domino Drive in Holiday burned down just four days into the new year.
fox13news.com
Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
fox13news.com
Family desperate for answers as search for missing Oregon father continues in Hernando County
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - It's been one month since Timothy Braddy's family reported him missing. The 34-year-old father was driving from Oregon to Tampa for a new construction job when his truck broke down in Hernando County. When his family didn't hear from him after his phone died, they filed...
Tampa family forced to live in filthy conditions after sewage floods apartment
A mother and her three young children were forced to live in filthy conditions for much of the last year. They made a call for action to Jackie Callaway after raw sewage flooded their apartment.
Clearwater mother and son deliver food to communities in need
Cameron Macleish, and his mom Ellen, take grocery store-donated food and deliver it to low-income communities aboard their 360 Eats Sustain-A-Bowl food truck.
mor-tv.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023
From family-friendly offerings like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and Spooktacular to seasonal events such as Bier Fest and Christmas Town, Busch Gardens is brimming with options for guests to return all year. Headlining artists at the Food & Wine Festival include 38 Special, Dustin Lynch, El Gran Combo, Flo...
The soul of St. Pete is on the line, and only one Tropicana Field developer's proposal is most worth considering
In terms of meeting the principles, not profit, the bid should go to Sugar Hill.
21-year-old dies at Treasure Island Beach, police say
Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach early Monday morning.
fox13news.com
Items found possibly linked to disappearance of Timothy Braddy
It's been one month since Timothy Braddy's family reported him missing. The 34-year-old father was driving from Oregon to Tampa for a new construction job when his truck broke down in Hernando County.
Dunedin couple accused of highway racing with baby in backseat
A Dunedin couple was arrested Sunday after allegedly highway racing in Clearwater, according to Clearwater police.
Bay News 9
St. Pete Comic Con returns for its second year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Comic Con is back for its second year in St. Petersburg. When you’ve never gone to a comic con before there’s a lot of preconceived notions on what you’ll see. Maybe some Pokémon, Sayans or Sith lords but one thing that could...
businessobserverfl.com
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences
New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
Comments / 0