If you have a small kitchen or simply don’t use that many dishes, a smaller dishwasher could be a great fit for you. The standard dishwasher is 24 inches wide. Consumer Reports has reviews of more than 100 24-inch models in our dishwasher ratings, yet only seven reviews of 18-inch models. But manufacturers are expanding their lines of compact 18-inch models to keep up with rising demand.

