7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama
Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
WSFA
John Merrill says farewell after 2 terms as Alabama’s secretary of state
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After two consecutive terms in the office, John Merrill’s time as Alabama’s secretary of state has come to an end. Monday, he was given a farewell reception at his office in the Capitol. The outgoing secretary said despite this chapter in his career ending,...
Which Alabama university master’s degrees pay the most? Here are top 5 highest earners.
The worth of a college degree can vary widely across Alabama schools and majors – at least in terms of post-graduate salaries. Often, master’s degrees are required for professional certification or to advance in a career. Auburn University hosts one of three Alabama master’s programs that saw graduates...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender
Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
aldailynews.com
Birmingham mayor proposes micro-shelters for unhoused people
Unhoused people in Birmingham could get up to 100 prefabricated tiny homes with heating and cooling, as well as a desk and bed, under a proposed pilot program. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin will present the “Home for All” plan to the City Council on Jan. 10, AL.com reported Friday. The proposal calls for setting up the micro-shelters in safe, private communities, according to the news outlet.
weisradio.com
Alabama Gun Law Updates
The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
Miles College Alum makes $500K historic donation
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Miles College has received a big donation for a former student who wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Dale Thornton for more on why he donated $500,000 to his alma mater and the advice he offers other students […]
wvasfm.org
New leadership at Alabama Power
Jeff Peoples has been named as the new president and CEO of Alabama Power Company according to an announcement Thursday. Peoples replaces Mark Crosswhite who retired. Peoples will serve as chairman of the company’s board of directors. Alabama Power is the state’s largest electricity provider and has 1.5 million...
wbrc.com
Balloon release honors Cameron Prince
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama. Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery. They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18...
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
wvtm13.com
Temperatures will run near to slightly above average in Alabama
A mostly clear start to the day, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest. RAIN AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND. High, thin cirrus clouds gradually...
9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama
If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
By all accounts, the reception at our nation’s capital honoring the swearing-in of Congressman-elect Dale Strong was top notch. It’s too bad the newly elected U.S. representative had to miss it due to being on the floor casting votes in the numerous Speaker ballots. That’s right, due to the Speaker of the House election log jam, the D.C. reception to honor the swearing-in had no swearing-in and no Congressman Strong. We hear Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth was able to attend the event much to the delight of well-wishers and attendees.
Bham Now
Skinny dipping businessmen and other memories of the downtown YMCA
On December 31st, the Downtown YMCA in Birmingham officially closed. One of Birmingham’s longest running charitable, civic, religious and wellness organizations, the Downtown Y was established in 1884, 13 years after the founding of the Magic City itself. Days after its closure, Bham Now reached out to former members...
wbrc.com
Alabama State Senator says small towns need help with leaking pipes
REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sub-freezing temperatures were a shock to the system and too much for water systems in many small towns and cities in Alabama to handle. Now, a West Alabama state legislator believes more needs to be done to address the problem. State Senator Gerald Allen represents parts...
redriverparishjournal.com
A Star Fell on Alabama
Millions of meteors and other space debris enter the Earth’s atmosphere daily. Most of them are small and burn up before reaching the ground. The ones that enter the atmosphere in the daylight hours usually go unnoticed. Meteors which enter the atmosphere at night are more visible and are commonly called falling stars. An average of 17 meteors per day reach the Earth’s surface, whether it be land or sea, at which time they are called meteorites.
Alabamians Stay Aware: Severe Weather Threat Later This Week
The severe weather season has surely picked up the pace. Alabamians are faced with more severe weather later this week. We are closely monitoring a system that could impact our coverage area with active weather on Thursday afternoon. We are several days ahead of this system, so weather information could...
Two cousins charged with double murders along Alabama interstate
Two cousins have been charged with killing two people whose bodies were found a few miles apart along a stretch of Interstate in Alabama. Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Both men are from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area. They were arrested in Lowndes County.
Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless
The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
